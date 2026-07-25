Team India opener Abhishek Sharma is facing intense scrutiny following another low score in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. His recent run of poor form has sparked a debate among fans on social media, with many questioning his continued inclusion in the team and demanding accountability.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma’s struggling form has become a topic of debate following another cheap dismissal in the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25.

After being put to bat first by Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, Team India posted a solid total of 219/5 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60), alongside vital contributions from skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (20), setting a 220-run target for the hosts to chase to take an unassailable series lead.

However, Abhishek Sharma’s poor run of form has become a focal point of discussion, with his place in India’s T20I setup being heavily scrutinised by fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media.

Also Read: Tilak Varma overtakes Dhoni, Raina; is India's 7th top T20I scorer

From Explosive Batting to Struggling Form

Abhishek Sharma is often known for his fearless approach and explosiveness as an opener, taking on the opposition bowlers with audacious power-hitting. The southpaw has cemented his place in the Indian T20I team because of his ability to lay the foundation for match-winning totals in the powerplay.

However, things appeared to have taken a dramatic downturn recently, with a string of low scores in India’s T20I tour of the UK and Zimbabwe. In the two-match series against Ireland, Abhishek registered scores of 49 and 0, before scoring 59, 43, 10, 16, and 3 in five outings in the five-match series against England.

In the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, the 25-year-old was dismissed for 1 and 8, further compounding his woes. Across nine T20I innings so far, Abhishek Sharma has aggregated a modest 167 runs at an average of 18.56, which falls significantly short of the explosive standards expected from a frontline international opener.

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Abhishek Sharma’s struggles during the T20 World Cup this year faced a similar turbulent phase when he endured a rough group stage, recording three consecutive ducks before ultimately bouncing back to play a defining role in India's triumphant campaign with a blistering half-century in the final.

However, the southpaw’s inconsistency has appeared to have come back to haunt him, as repeated failures have intensified scrutiny over whether he deserves a continued run at the top of India's T20I batting order.

Fans Demand Accountability Over Abhishek Sharma's Form

Abhishek Sharma's inconsistent run of form, despite a few eye-catching knocks, has sparked a massive debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning his place in the team despite being backed through a prolonged lean patch and repeated failures at the top of the order.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts heavily criticised Abhishek Sharma's continued inclusion in the playing XI, with many arguing that his repeated failures no longer justify his place in the side. While some called for him to return to India A and regain form, others demanded Sanju Samson's recall, claiming that the wicketkeeper-batter was dropped after a few failures.

Some fans also questioned whether Abhishek’s aggressive approach has become too predictable against international bowling, while others felt he has struggled to adapt to the short-ball plans employed by opposition teams. A section of users even wondered if opening alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has affected his batting rhythm.

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This year, Abhishek Sharma has featured in 22 matches and aggregated 512 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 24.38 and an impressive strike rate of 187.54. However, the recent dip in form has intensified scrutiny over his place in India's T20I setup.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: India equals own record for most 200-plus T20I totals