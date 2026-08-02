Fresh off her historic Japan Open win, badminton star PV Sindhu supported the Andhra Pradesh government's Jeevandan initiative, urging people to spread awareness about organ donation and calling it a life-saving gift that offers hope to countless families.

Fresh from scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open Super 750 title, badminton star PV Sindhu on Sunday lent her support to the Andhra Pradesh government's Jeevandan initiative, urging people to spread awareness about organ donation and hailing it as a life-saving gift that offers hope to countless families. Sindhu attended an organ donation awareness programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Jeevandan Trust in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day, joining State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and other dignitaries in promoting the noble cause.

A Life-Saving Gift

Addressing the gathering, the two-time Olympic medallist underlined the importance of creating awareness about organ donation and acknowledged the difficult decisions families make while giving others a second chance at life. "I'm very happy to be here today on Organ Donation Day. I think it's very important to create awareness about organ donation, and I hope programs like this continue to take place. I'm truly happy to be here today. I would also like to congratulate the doctors and the entire medical staff for saving so many lives. Organ donation is an incredible gift, and I understand that it is a very difficult decision for families. Whether it is a father, a mother, or any loved one, choosing to donate their organs is never easy. However, I think it's important for people to understand that their selfless decision gives many others a second chance at life. Because of their donation, many people are able to live happy and healthy lives," Sindhu said.

Minister Lauds Sindhu's Support

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav thanked Sindhu for joining the campaign and said her presence would inspire more people to come forward in support of organ donation. "The Government of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Jeevandan Trust, has organised this awareness program to promote the noble cause of organ donation. I would especially like to thank the nation's pride and badminton star, PV Sindhu, for collaborating with us and joining our efforts to create awareness among the public about organ donation. We are creating awareness among the families of brain-dead patients, encouraging them to come forward and donate organs, thereby giving the gift of life to many other families," the minister said.

Sindhu's Remarkable Comeback and Career Milestones

Sindhu's participation in the awareness drive comes just weeks after she achieved another landmark in her illustrious career. On July 19, the Indian badminton ace became the first-ever Indian to win the Japan Open Super 750 title after defeating home favourite Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the final. The triumph marked a remarkable comeback for the former world champion after recovering from a serious foot injury and ended a 595-day wait for a major title, dating back to her Syed Modi International triumph in late 2024.

Earlier this year, Sindhu also became the first Indian shuttler to register 500 career singles victories, adding another milestone to a career that already includes two Olympic medals, the 2019 World Championship title, five World Championships medals, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal and a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships title with India in 2024.

With her latest appearance off the court, Sindhu once again used her stature beyond sport to champion a social cause, calling on people to recognise the transformative impact of organ donation in saving lives. (ANI)