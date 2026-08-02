Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to a recurring left knee injury. This absence is a major blow to India's World Test Championship ambitions, sparking widespread fan concern over his frequent injuries and workload management.

Team India has reportedly been dealt a major blow ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. The lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the squad as he is unlikely to recover from an injury to his left knee before the start of the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Bumrah sustained a left knee injury during the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where he continued bowling despite the setback before eventually missing the series decider at Lord's due to reactive swelling. Despite uncertainty over his availability for the Sri Lanka Test series, the 32-year-old was still added to the squad but only subject to fitness clearances.

Earlier, it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah cleared his fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was expected to gradually ramp up his bowling workload before a final assessment ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

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A Blow for Team India Ahead of Crucial Sri Lanka Tests

The upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka is a crucial assignment for Team India, as the Shubman Gill-led side enters the contest looking to stamp its authority in overseas conditions and strengthen its position in the World Test Championship standings to qualify for the final.

However, Jasprit Bumrah's likely absence from the two-match series comes as a significant setback for the visitors. According to the report by the Times of India (TOI), the pacer continues to experience discomfort in his injured left knee during the initial assessment at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru, prompting the medical team and other stakeholders to decide against rushing his return.

The report further suggested that the BCCI medical team advised Bumrah to take an injection for the knee issue, which reportedly flared during the T20 World Cup this year. Since the knee issue was likely to take longer than expected, the injection was administered in an effort to reduce inflammation and aid his recovery.

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As Jasprit Bumrah continues to experience on his left knee, which reportedly flared up again after initially bothering him during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the team management and stakeholders have decided that it is not safe to rush him back into competitive cricket, opting instead to give him time for a full recovery.

Fans Question Bumrah's Recurring Injury Woes

As Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka, social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), has been flooded with reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts, questioning the frequency of his injuries and expressing concern over how the team management handles his workload across formats.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned India’s heavy dependence on Bumrah and urged the team management to manage his workload more effectively to avoid recurring injuries. Others criticised a lack of clarity over his fitness, while expressing concerns over India’s pace-bowling resources in his absence.

However, some viewed his reported absence as an opportunity for another fast bowler to step up, while several hoped the star pacer would make a full recovery in time for India's upcoming marquee assignments.

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Though BCCI hasn’t yet announced a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, it has been speculated that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar is emerging as a top contender to replace him in the Test squad following his impressive domestic performances and consistent pace.

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