India U20 men's team head coach Mahesh Gawali has announced a 30-member squad for two friendly matches against Singapore. The matches on August 3 and 6 in Bengaluru are part of the team's preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India U20 men's team head coach Mahesh Gawali has named a 30-player squad for two friendlies against Singapore on August 3 and 6, in Bengaluru. The matches, being played as part of the teams' preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, will be played behind closed doors at the Centre for Sports Excellence. Both matches will kick off at 19:00 IST, according to AIFF Media. India U20 men's squad for Singapore friendlies Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Suraj Singh Aheibam. Defenders: Arshvir Singh, Asher Rebello, Ashik Adhikari, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham. Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Dallalmuon Gangte, Danny Meitei Laishram, Levis Zangminlun, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum. Forwards: Agastya Bhat, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Nirupam Gowda H, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Yohaan Benjamin. Head coach: Mahesh Gawali Assistant coach: MG Ramachandran Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi Strength and conditioning coach: Anugrah Suresh. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)