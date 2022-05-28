Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here's why

Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have been banned from CWG 2022 and have been asked to change their nationality by the FIG. Here's why.

In what might come as a controversial development for Ireland in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG), three of its gymnasts have been banned from the competition. Gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have been asked by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to change their nationalities. All three have represented Ireland in the international tournaments to date. As per the FIG laws, a gymnast "must have a valid FIG license of the national federation they represent", i.e. a valid FIG license to represent Northern Ireland, participating in the CWG from July.

Although the Republic of Ireland is not competing at the CWG, having left the Commonwealth in 1949, FIG's recent ban on the three Irish athletes and asking them to get their nationality changed has drawn the flak of many sporting bodies in the countries, including political outcry. Meanwhile, the FIG has also given a second option, requesting the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to remove the gymnastics competition from the FIG calendar.

ALSO READ: Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban

Explaining its decision, FIG displayed, "The main rationale for this decision is a violation of the FIG Statutes and rules: gymnasts taking part in any international competition sanctioned by the FIG must have a valid FIG license of the national federation they represent. In 2017, the FIG had already informed Gymnastics Ireland and British Gymnastics in writing that gymnasts and judges under the IRL [Ireland] national federation registration with the FIG were not eligible for the Commonwealth Games."

"The FIG realises the challenges this situation brings for all stakeholders and suggests the following options: The first option would be to remove the competition from the FIG calendar of registered competitions, at the request of the CGF. The second option would be for the athletes to change their FIG license nationality registration. The FIG awaits an official decision on the options suggested. In the meantime, the FIG will not make any further comments," it concluded.

ALSO READ: 'Shocking' - Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

In response to FIG's statement, Gymnastics Ireland (GI) sounded, "Historically, the FIG has always supported the rights of the citizens of Northern Ireland and gymnasts with Irish FIG licences to participate in CWG events. As per our letter, we have requested that the FIG continues with the supportive position that they have previously taken and grant permission for the gymnasts/officials in question to represent Northern Ireland at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games. We request the FIG makes this a formal policy position moving forward to avoid any future issue."