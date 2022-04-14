'Shocking': Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

In a series of tweets, Nehwal stated that she decided to forgo the trials because it could lead to an injury after having competed for three weeks in Europe.

Moments after Saina Nehwal decided to skip the trials for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2022, several reports suggested that her chances of defending her CWG title looked bleak. The ace Indian shuttler took to Twitter to end all speculations and explain the reason behind her call to skip the trials.

In a series of tweets, Nehwal stated that she decided to forgo the trials because it could lead to an injury after having competed for three weeks in Europe.

"Surprised to see all the articles stating that I don't want to defend my CWG title and my Asiad medal. I'm just not participating in the trials because I just got back from 3 weeks of Europe events, and according to the schedule, there's Asian Championships @BAI_Media @ianuragthakur," Nehwal tweeted.

A former World No.1, the ace Indian shuttler has slipped to 23rd position due to constant injuries, including the career-threatening knee injury she had suffered ahead of the Rio Olympics.

In her tweets, Nehwal also slammed the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and said that while she had conveyed her decision to the board, she had yet to get a response.

"In 2 weeks time, As a senior player to participate in back to back events nonstop is impossible and it's risking injuries , such short notice is not possible . I've conveyed this to BAI, but there has been no response from them. It seems like they're happy to put me out of CWG n," she remarked.

"Asiad. I wish we had a better understanding about how to manage a schedule and not announce events with 10 days notice. I'm world no.23 currently and I almost beat the world no.1 Akane in All England . One loss at India open and BAI tries to pull me down. Shocking @Media_SAI," she concluded.