Club friendlies: Man United fans go gaga over Martial's goal-scoring form; in awe of ten Hag

English giants Manchester United has had a stable start to the pre-season tour, winning its opening three matches. After drubbing Liverpool (4-0) and Melbourne Victory (4-1), it hammered Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday, thanks to strikes from Anthony Martial (18), Marcus Rashford (48) and Jadon Sancho (59). At the same time, Joel Ward (74) scored for the latter. Also, United defender William Fish was sent off in the 84th. While the Red Devils' supporters were impressed by the club's unbeaten streak in the pre-season so far, all under new head coach Erik ten Hag, Martial's goal-scoring spree in every game has shocked the fans.

Meanwhile, Martial has become the first United player since 2007 to score in three straight pre-season games with this goal. It was during the 2007-08 pre-season tour when Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney had done the same, as the club went on to have one of its most glorious seasons ahead. Under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, it won the English Premier League (EPL) title and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

While Ronaldo had scored against Urawa Red Diamonds, Seoul and Shenzen Xiangxue, Rooney netted against the latter two, along with the Guangzhou Pharmaceutical and Inter Milan. Martial will try to tie Rooney's streak in the next game against Aston Villa at the Perth Stadium on Saturday. On the other hand, ten Hag has probably shown that he is settling in with the United squad, while the players have proved that they are swiftly adapting to his style of play, which has paid dividends in the pre-season.