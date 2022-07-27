Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United

    Manchester United has announced its second season-signing in the form of Christian Eriksen. He has credited Erik ten Hag for being influential in the transfer.

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Manchester, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has formally announced its second season-signing in the form of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. With the move confirmed a couple of weeks back, the Red Devils made it official on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club, with his contract running until 2025. The move happens to be a free signing for United, with the Danish playing for English Premier League (EPL) side Brentford last season. As for his move to Old Trafford, Eriksen clarified while the football brand convinced him to join the club; he also proclaimed that new head coach Erik ten Hag also played an influential role in the signing.

    When asked how he was convinced to join the club, Eriksen told United, “First of all, the football. I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football, and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him [ten Hag], I could see myself playing football; in Manchester [United].”

    ALSO READ: Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    “And, at the same time, it’s a huge club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from. They know where the locals come from. It has a long history, and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history,” added Eriksen.

    About ten Hag and his influence, Eriksen quoted, “Very. I want to come here to play football. I don’t come here just for the logo itself. I want to come here and play. To speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”

    ALSO READ: FIRST PICTURES - RONALDO AT MAN UNITED TRAINING GROUND; FERGUSON JOINS SHOWDOWN TALKS

    “I think my style of play fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way. So, of course, I think his football style suits me,” concluded Eriksen. Notably, both worked together at Ajax briefly before Eriksen’s return to professional football; nearly after a year, he missed out on the sport following his cardiac arrest during UEFA Euro 2020.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona Ousmane Dembele emulates 'night night' celebration snt

    Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next Future Tour Program FTP-ayh

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI preview: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

    CWG Comnmonwealth Games 2022: I can relate my career to Avial - Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh-ayh

    CWG 2022: 'I can relate my career to Avial' - Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee-ayh

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    Recent Stories

    football Amidst showdown talks with Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to fitness freaks snt

    Amidst showdown talks with Man United, Ronaldo sends strong message to fitness freaks

    Google bringing back Street View to India collaborates with Tech Mahindra Genesys gcw

    Google bringing back Street View to India, collaborates with Tech Mahindra, Genesys

    Are you suffering from Sugar (Diabetic)? Know some nutrition advice for monitoring blood sugar levels RBA

    Are you suffering from Sugar (Diabetic)? Know some nutrition advice for monitoring blood sugar levels

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon