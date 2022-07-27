Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United

Manchester United has announced its second season-signing in the form of Christian Eriksen. He has credited Erik ten Hag for being influential in the transfer.

English giants Manchester United has formally announced its second season-signing in the form of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. With the move confirmed a couple of weeks back, the Red Devils made it official on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club, with his contract running until 2025. The move happens to be a free signing for United, with the Danish playing for English Premier League (EPL) side Brentford last season. As for his move to Old Trafford, Eriksen clarified while the football brand convinced him to join the club; he also proclaimed that new head coach Erik ten Hag also played an influential role in the signing.

When asked how he was convinced to join the club, Eriksen told United, “First of all, the football. I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football, and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him [ten Hag], I could see myself playing football; in Manchester [United].”

“And, at the same time, it’s a huge club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from. They know where the locals come from. It has a long history, and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history,” added Eriksen.

About ten Hag and his influence, Eriksen quoted, “Very. I want to come here to play football. I don’t come here just for the logo itself. I want to come here and play. To speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”

“I think my style of play fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way. So, of course, I think his football style suits me,” concluded Eriksen. Notably, both worked together at Ajax briefly before Eriksen’s return to professional football; nearly after a year, he missed out on the sport following his cardiac arrest during UEFA Euro 2020.