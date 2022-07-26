Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    Bayern Munich has secured its seventh season signing in the form of Mathys Tel. The 17-year-old has fetched a whopping transfer fee of around €30 million. What makes him so unique?

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Munich, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    German champion Bayern Munich has been on a signing spree, making its seventh proper signing for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, it announced the signing of 17-year-old French striker Mathys Tel from French club Rennes. Notably, the move has cost the Bavarians a whopping €30 million (approx). As a result, critics and fans are stunned as to what made the German champion shell out so much money for him. Also, many are wondering what makes him so unique. He has signed a five-year contract with Bayern, with his deal valid until 2027. Meanwhile, here's a look at his career so far.

    Born in 2005, Tel began his junior club career with JS Villiers-le-Bel in 2012 and played for five junior-level clubs, including Paris FC, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, Montrouge FC 92 and Rennes. Last year, he made his senior club debut with Rennes and the club's B team. He scored six goals in 16 appearances for both sides, while all his six goals came while playing for Rennes B.

    ALSO READ: FIRST PICTURES - RONALDO AT MAN UNITED TRAINING GROUND; FERGUSON JOINS SHOWDOWN TALKS

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

    Tel is also at the early stages of his international career, playing for France U-17 and France U-18. He has scored ten goals for both sides in 15 games, besides winning the UEFA European Under-17 Championship this year while leading the side. As for his achievements, he won the prestigious Paname best Player in 2019 while playing for Jeunesse Aubervilliers.

    Later, Tel was rewarded with the Panamefoot by the French football media. During his senior debut for Rennes against Brest in Ligue 1, in which his side drew 1-1, he was just 16 years and 110 days old, making him the youngest debutant for the club and surpassing Eduardo Camavinga's feast.

    ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Xavi breaks his silence on PSG star's future

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

    After signing for Bayern, Tel told the club, "FC Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. I'm looking forward to this great challenge and will give my all to this club. I've been very impressed with the discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic and the FC Bayern management, and I quickly realised I wanted to come to Munich."

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes-ayh

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes

    CWG Commonwealth 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?-ayh

    CWG 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?

    football Paul Pogba trolled after Juventus star gets injured again; could miss 2 months of Serie A action snt

    Paul Pogba trolled after Juventus star gets injured again; could miss 2 months of Serie A action

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra to miss out due to injury; netizens devastated-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to miss out due to injury; netizens devastated

    Paris Olympics 2024: Games Wide Open unveiled as official slogan-ayh

    Paris Olympics 2024: 'Games Wide Open' unveiled as official slogan

    Recent Stories

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon - adt

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon

    football First Pictures: cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Carrington training ground; alex Ferguson joins showdown talks snt

    First Pictures: Ronaldo at Man United training ground; Ferguson joins showdown talks

    Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini? RBA

    Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

    19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon