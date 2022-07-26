Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

Bayern Munich has secured its seventh season signing in the form of Mathys Tel. The 17-year-old has fetched a whopping transfer fee of around €30 million. What makes him so unique?

German champion Bayern Munich has been on a signing spree, making its seventh proper signing for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, it announced the signing of 17-year-old French striker Mathys Tel from French club Rennes. Notably, the move has cost the Bavarians a whopping €30 million (approx). As a result, critics and fans are stunned as to what made the German champion shell out so much money for him. Also, many are wondering what makes him so unique. He has signed a five-year contract with Bayern, with his deal valid until 2027. Meanwhile, here's a look at his career so far.

Born in 2005, Tel began his junior club career with JS Villiers-le-Bel in 2012 and played for five junior-level clubs, including Paris FC, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, Montrouge FC 92 and Rennes. Last year, he made his senior club debut with Rennes and the club's B team. He scored six goals in 16 appearances for both sides, while all his six goals came while playing for Rennes B.

Tel is also at the early stages of his international career, playing for France U-17 and France U-18. He has scored ten goals for both sides in 15 games, besides winning the UEFA European Under-17 Championship this year while leading the side. As for his achievements, he won the prestigious Paname best Player in 2019 while playing for Jeunesse Aubervilliers.

Later, Tel was rewarded with the Panamefoot by the French football media. During his senior debut for Rennes against Brest in Ligue 1, in which his side drew 1-1, he was just 16 years and 110 days old, making him the youngest debutant for the club and surpassing Eduardo Camavinga's feast.

After signing for Bayern, Tel told the club, "FC Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. I'm looking forward to this great challenge and will give my all to this club. I've been very impressed with the discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic and the FC Bayern management, and I quickly realised I wanted to come to Munich."