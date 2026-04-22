Krunal Pandya’s candid remarks on family tensions and his brother Hardik spark headlines, while his focus remains firmly on India ambitions and IPL contributions. The Mr. Nags show revealed more than expected.

Krunal Pandya’s appearance on the Mr. Nags show turned into a headline moment when he admitted that his relationship with brother Hardik Pandya is strained. The revelation came in a lighthearted exchange, but the laughter quickly gave way to confirmation that the two are not on speaking terms. The disclosure has added a new layer of intrigue to the Pandya brothers’ dynamic, long seen as central to Indian cricket’s modern narrative.

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The conversation began with Krunal reflecting on family life, noting that sometimes in a crowded household, one can miss someone. Mr. Nags interjected with a pointed remark—“like your brother?!”- prompting Krunal to laugh before acknowledging the ongoing rift. Mr. Nags compared the situation to the famous sibling rivalry of WWE’s Kane and Undertaker, underscoring the seriousness behind the humor.

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While the family angle dominated headlines, Krunal also used the platform to reaffirm his professional priorities. He emphasized that representing India remains his ultimate goal, even as he continues to focus on delivering strong performances in domestic and franchise cricket. “The ultimate goal is to represent the country, and I don’t dwell too much on it,” he said. “I want to keep doing what I have in my hand, which is to go out there and perform and win games.”

Focus On India Return Despite Rift

Pandya last represented India during the July 2021 tour of Sri Lanka, featuring in the third ODI on July 20 and the second T20I on July 25 at Colombo (RPS). Since then, he has not made an international appearance. Reflecting on his past contributions, he noted: “Whatever opportunity I got playing for the country in white ball, I did a pretty decent job at that time. It’s just I want to do my thing, and the rest of the things, I leave it to God.”

His record includes five ODIs and 19 T20Is, with 254 runs across formats and 17 wickets. Though his international career has stalled, his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey remains prolific. Pandya has amassed 1757 runs in 146 fixtures at an average of 21.96, alongside 98 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

Krunal’s IPL story began in 2016 when Mumbai Indians secured him for Rs 2 crore. He quickly became a vital cog in the lower-middle order, complementing Hardik and Kieron Pollard. His debut season saw him score 237 runs at a strike rate of 191.12 and claim six wickets. In the 2017 final, he earned Player of the Match honors for a composed 47 off 38 balls, helping MI clinch the title.

Mumbai retained him in 2018 for Rs 8.80 crore, and he played key roles in their 2019 and 2020 title runs, including hitting the winning runs in the 2020 final against Delhi Capitals. With the league expanding in 2022, Krunal joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore, contributing to consecutive playoff appearances.

In 2025, he was picked up for Rs 5.75 crore at the Jeddah auction, playing a crucial role in his side’s maiden IPL triumph. His consistency across franchises has reinforced his reputation as a dependable all-rounder, even as his India ambitions remain unfulfilled.