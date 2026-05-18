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RJ Mahvash Reveals Real Reason Behind Unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram; Read On
Months after sparking massive social media buzz, RJ Mahvash has finally spoken about her equation with Yuzvendra Chahal. Her latest comments on friendship, rumours, and online speculation are now grabbing attention across the internet.
Mahvash Breaks Silence
After months of online speculation, RJ Mahvash has finally addressed why she unfollowed cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. Calling the issue “small,” Mahvash explained that arguments are normal between friends and people often exaggerate social media activity. She added that despite their fallout, she still values the happy memories they shared and genuinely wishes him success and happiness in life ahead.
‘Friends Also Fight’
Speaking to Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash said there is no major controversy behind the unfollow incident. She mentioned that friendships naturally go through ups and downs, including disagreements and distance. Mahvash stressed that friendships built on laughter and support should not end with bitterness. Her calm response has now drawn attention online, especially among fans who closely followed their bond and public appearances together.
Dating Rumours Around Them
Rumours linking Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash began shortly after the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. Their frequent outings and public appearances sparked speculation that they were dating. However, both repeatedly maintained they were only good friends. In January, reports about them unfollowing each other on Instagram further fueled breakup rumours, making their personal equation a trending topic across entertainment and cricket circles online.
Chahal On Love And Trolls
Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal spoke openly about the rumours during a podcast with Raj Shamani. The spinner revealed he felt bad seeing Mahvash being unfairly labelled a “homewrecker” online. Chahal clarified there was no romantic relationship between them and admitted the situation emotionally affected him. Speaking about love again, he said he is not afraid to fall in love but fears emotional loss and attachment.
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