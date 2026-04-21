Hardik Pandya humorously reacted to Shubman Gill’s new beard look during GT vs MI, sparking viral social media chatter. The match itself saw Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans with a dominant performance.

Shubman Gill’s fresh beard look became the unexpected highlight before Gujarat Titans’ clash against Mumbai Indians. For the first time since his debut, Gill walked out sporting a grown beard, instantly catching attention.

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Hardik Pandya, leading Mumbai Indians, noticed Gill’s new appearance while taking the field. In a lighthearted gesture, Hardik Pandya rubbed his own beard and looked at Gill, drawing laughter and amusement from teammates and fans alike.

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Shubman Gill’s beard look quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans sharing clips and memes of Pandya’s humorous reaction. The playful moment added banter before what turned into a one‑sided contest.

Match Result: GT vs MI

Mumbai Indians posted a commanding 199/5 in their 20 overs. Tilak Varma stole the show with a blistering 101 off just 45 balls, hammering eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 224.44. Naman Dhir contributed 45, while Hardik Pandya added 15 before falling late in the innings. Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler for Gujarat Titans, claiming three wickets.

In reply, Gujarat Titans collapsed to 100 all out in 15.5 overs. Washington Sundar top‑scored with 26, while Shubman Gill managed 14 before being dismissed. Ashwani Kumar ripped through the batting order with four wickets, while AM Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner picked up two each. Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove Sai Sudharsan, setting the tone for MI’s dominance.

The Titans never recovered from early blows, losing wickets at regular intervals. Shahrukh Khan’s 17 and Rabada’s 12 offered brief resistance, but the chase ended tamely. Mumbai Indians sealed a 99‑run victory, underlining their batting depth and bowling strength.

Tilak Varma’s century was the defining performance, ensuring MI’s total was well beyond Gujarat’s reach. The emphatic win boosted Mumbai’s campaign, while Gujarat Titans were left to regroup after a heavy defeat.