KL Rahul scored his 50th fifty-plus score and eighth 500-run IPL season. His 56 off 42 balls, alongside Abhisek Porel's fifty, led Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

KL Rahul Joins Elite IPL Company

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul joined an elite company, reaching his 50th fifty-plus score of his Indian Premier League (IPL) and registering his eighth 500-run season in his career so far.

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A vigilant half-century by KL and his 105-run stand with Abhisek Porel played a crucial role in keeping DC's playoff hopes alive as they secured their sixth win of the season by five wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

After a horrific run of five losses at home, DC ended their home run with a win they would cherish. KL scored a fine 56 in 42 balls, with a four and three sixes at a strike rate of over 133.

A Look at Rahul's IPL Career Stats

So far this season, KL has been fourth-highest run-getter and the top run-getter for DC, with 533 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.41 and a strike rate of almost 172, with a century and four fifties, including a best score of 152*.

He also registered his eighth 500-plus run season in IPL history, the second-most by a batter, just behind RCB and Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, who has nine such seasons.

The 2020 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been his richest season, with 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.83, with a century and five fifties. That season, he went on to win the Orange Cap for most runs.

This is his 50th fifty-plus score, placing him in an elite list with Virat Kohli (76, nine centuries and 67 fifties), David Warner (66, four centuries and 62 fifties), Shikhar Dhawan (53, two centuries and 51 fifties) and Rohit Sharma (51, with two centuries and 49 fifties).

In his IPL career, KL, the fifth-highest run-getter, has scored 5,755 runs in 158 matches and 149 innings at an average of 46.04 and a strike rate of 138.70, with six centuries and 44 fifties.

His record against RR is great, having made 882 runs in 19 innings at an average of 51.88 and a strike rate of 135.27, with nine fifties and a best score of 95*.

KL has made a hat-trick of 500-plus run seasons, having done so last year (539 runs in 13 innings, with a century and three fifties). He had five 500-plus run seasons in a row from 2018-2022 for PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the second-most for a batter, behind David Warner's glorious run of six such seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2014-2020.

DC Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over RR

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. After the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46 in 21 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel put on a 70-run stand.

Later, Jurel also provided support to skipper Riyan Parag, who registered his second fifty this season with 51 in 26 balls, with three fours and five sixes. But from 162/2, RR collapsed to 193/8 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Starc (4/39), Lungi Ngidi (2/24) and Madhav Tiwari (2/27) tightening the screws.

During the chase, Abhisek (51 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and KL Rahul (56 in 42 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on a 105-run stand, after which they sank to 153/4. Knocks from skipper Axar Patel (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ashutosh Sharma (18*) finished off the chase with five wickets and four balls in hand.

DC is in seventh place, with six wins and seven losses, giving them 12 points. RR is placed fifth, with six wins and six losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)