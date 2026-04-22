Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to announce his investment in Birmingham Phoenix, marking a rare crossover between football and cricket with strong local ties to his Midlands roots.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is preparing to enter the world of cricket ownership by acquiring a minority stake in The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix. The 22‑year‑old is expected to formally announce the move this week, confirming his investment in the Birmingham‑based team.

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Bellingham has reportedly purchased around one percent of the franchise, valued at approximately £82 million during The Hundred’s recent investment round. His share is understood to be split between Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Knighthead Capital, who currently hold majority and minority stakes respectively. Based on auction figures, the investment is worth close to £1 million.

Local Roots Strengthen Connection

The deal was first reported by The Cricketer and flagged to the England and Wales Cricket Board more than a year ago. Jude Bellingham’s involvement is not only financial but also personal. Having grown up in the Midlands and started his football career with Birmingham City, his association with Birmingham Phoenix adds a strong local dimension.

As a child, Bellingham played cricket for Hagley Cricket Club in Worcestershire, maintaining his interest in the sport alongside football. His decision to invest in Birmingham Phoenix reflects both his passion for cricket and his ties to the region.

Warwickshire now retains a 50.4% majority stake in Birmingham Phoenix, while Knighthead Capital holds 48.4%. Jude Bellingham’s minority investment makes him one of the newest stakeholders in the franchise.

The Birmingham Phoenix squad features notable names including men’s captain Jacob Bethell and Australian star Ellyse Perry, supported by rising English talents Alice Capsey and Davina Perrin.

The Hundred, launched by the ECB, continues to attract global investors and attention as it seeks to broaden cricket’s audience. Jude Bellingham’s move highlights the growing commercial appeal of franchise cricket and the increasing crossover between sports.