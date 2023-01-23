Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2023: 'Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport' - Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic put on a solid performance to outplay Alex de Minaur in straight sets as he raced into the quarterfinal, where he will take on Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, he feels that tennis is a "dynamic sport".

    Australian Open 2023: Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport - Novak Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Record nine-time former Australian Open (AO) champion Novak Djokovic was involved in a ruthless performance during the pre-quarters of the event against local favourite Alex de Minaur in Melbourne on Monday. It turned out to be an incredible show from the 21-time Grand Slam champion, who raced past in straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) to seal his place in the quarterfinal, where he would be taking on Andrey Rublev of Russia on Wednesday. Although the Serbian is not 100% fit, nursing a hamstring niggle, despite showing some discomfort in the previous matches this season, he looked flawless on Monday. He affirmed that it was why he wanted a quick finish and termed the sport a "dynamic" one.

    "I wanted to win in straight sets. You don't know what is going to happen on the court. I thought the first four or five games were close. After breaking serve in the first set, I started feeling freer and loose to hit through the ball and be more aggressive," said Djokovic after the success.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2023 - Tsitsipas cherishes 'great night' after holding off Sinner charge to reach QF

    "I thought he was a bit more nervous towards the end of the second [set] and the beginning of the third set. That was my opportunity to capitalise on those chances. Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport. Things can change in a matter of moments, a matter of points. But, I kept my focus all the way through and played the best match of the year so far," Djokovic concluded.

    Rublev trounced Holger Rune of Denmark in a five-set thriller to move into the quarters, during which he also saved a couple of match points. Djokovic would not only aim for his record-extending tenth title in Melbourne but is also eyeing to regain the top spot in the ATP Singles Rankings.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, ARS vs MU: Do not have an opinion; can be a perception - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Don't have an opinion; can be a perception' - Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: All the goals we conceded today are mistakes - Erik ten Hag ETH slams Manchester United defence in Arsenal loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'All goals we conceded are mistakes' - ETH slams United defence in Arsenal loss

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: My dedication, my loyalty is authentic - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot

    Recent Stories

    There is no proof Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike BJP hits back AJR

    'There is no proof': Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike; BJP hits back

    Tata Curvv to have 1 2L TGDi petrol engine expected to debut in 2024 gcw

    Tata Curvv to have 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, expected to debut in 2024

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down - adt

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB signs Glan Martins again-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Glan Martins again

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon