Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    As Ganesh Utsav unfolds energetically across India, find out the best alternative day for idol immersion if you need to do so before Anant Chaturdashi.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Ganesh Utsav, a vibrant and cherished festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, has begun across the nation. Celebrated with grandeur, the festival typically spans 10 days, during which devotees worship the idol of Lord Ganesha with devotion and reverence. The ritual involves daily aartis in the morning and evening, along with the offering of Lord Ganesha’s favorite bhog. This period is marked by joy and community festivities, culminating in the immersion of the idol, a symbolic gesture representing the return of the deity to his heavenly abode.

    Timing for Idol Immersion
    While the ideal practice is to continue the worship for the full 10 days, some families might need to immerse the idol before Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the festival. If early immersion is necessary, it should be performed on Panchami Tithi, the fifth day after installation.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal hosts India's richest Ganpati with 66kg gold ornaments | WATCH

    This day, which falls on the fifth day after the installation, is considered auspicious for immersion if the full duration of worship cannot be maintained. Performing the immersion on Panchami Tithi ensures that the ritual is carried out in a manner that aligns with astrological and traditional guidelines, thereby avoiding any potential inauspicious outcomes.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Significance and Spiritual Beliefs
    Lord Ganesha, known for removing obstacles and bringing prosperity, is venerated during Ganesh Utsav with a deep sense of devotion. Worshipping him not only brings blessings but is also believed to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

    The festival is more than a celebration; it is a time to seek the deity's blessings for happiness and success in life. Devotees are encouraged to perform daily aartis and offer bhog to honor Lord Ganesha, reinforcing their faith and connection to the divine. The immersion of the idol marks the end of the festival, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution, and is an integral part of the celebration.

    ALSO READ: Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US President calls her a warrior see full post gcw

    Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US President, calls her a 'warrior' | SEE FULL post

    Bengaluru Kannadathi actor Kiran Raj injured in accident near Kengeri; Undergoing treatment vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannadathi actor Kiran Raj injured in accident near Kengeri; Undergoing treatment

    The Buckingham Murders Twitter review: Netizens term film 'cinematic powerhouse', label it a Hollywood copy RKK

    The Buckingham Murders Twitter review: Netizens term film 'cinematic powerhouse', label it a Hollywood copy

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 11: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 11: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 11 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 11 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon