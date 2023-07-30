ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

The PSLV-C56 mission lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in the wee hours of Sunday marking the second big launch by the Indian space agency in two weeks. The primary payload of the PSLV-C56 mission was the DS-SAR satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on Sunday. The launch took place at 6.30 am today. This PSLV mission is the 17th to use the Core Alone configuration and the 58th overall.

The Sunday morning launch marked the 431st foreign satellite launch from the country by ISRO, and the fourth dedicated PSLV launch for the Singapore government. All seven satellites were successfully deployed into their intended orbit, nearly 20 minutes after launch from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. The main satellite for the mission is DS-SAR, an Earth observation satellite with radar imaging. There are additionally six co-passenger customer satellites that are Singaporean-owned. According to an ISRO press statement, all satellites will be placed into a 535 kilometre circular orbit with a 5 degree inclination.

A collaboration between ST Engineering and DSTA, which represents the Singaporean government, has led to the development of the DS-SAR satellite. It will be utilised to assist the satellite imaging needs of various entities within the Singaporean government once it is installed and operational.

ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers. A Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload created by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is carried by DS-SAR. According to ISRO, this enables the DS-SAR to offer coverage in any weather, day or night, and is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry.