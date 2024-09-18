Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'Blindsight' implant to restore vision

Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA approval for its brain-chip implant technology, aiming to restore vision even in those who have lost their sight. The experimental technology, called Blindsight, could potentially provide low-resolution vision initially, with the possibility of surpassing natural vision in the future.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Neuralink, his brain-chip startup firm, for its experimental implant technology that is intended to "restore vision." Blindsight is an experimental technology that will allow vision even to persons who have lost both eyes and an optic nerve. In a post on X, Neuralink stated, "We have received Breakthrough Device Designation for Blindsight from the FDA."

"The Blindsight device from Neuralink will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see," tweeted Elon Musk after learning of the development. It will even allow those who have been blind from birth to see for the first time, provided that their visual brain is unharmed.

"To set expectations correctly, the vision will be low resolution at first, like Atari graphics, but eventually, it has the potential to be better than natural vision," Musk stated, expressing gratitude for the FDA's "device tag" and going into further detail about how the Blindsight gadget functions. In addition, he said, the gadget will allow the user to see in ultraviolet, infrared, and even radar wavelengths, just like Geordi La Forge.

Neuralink is developing a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull. Founded in 2016 by Musk and a team of engineers, the company claims that this technology might someday let crippled people move and speak again as well as restore their eyesight. A chip in Neuralink's device interprets and sends neurological impulses, which may be sent to gadgets like phones or computers. The business is testing an implant separately that aims to treat those with spinal cord injuries by enabling paralysed patients to operate digital gadgets only via thought.

