Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'Blindsight' implant to restore vision

    Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA approval for its brain-chip implant technology, aiming to restore vision even in those who have lost their sight. The experimental technology, called Blindsight, could potentially provide low-resolution vision initially, with the possibility of surpassing natural vision in the future.

    Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'Blindsight' implant to restore vision gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Neuralink, his brain-chip startup firm, for its experimental implant technology that is intended to "restore vision." Blindsight is an experimental technology that will allow vision even to persons who have lost both eyes and an optic nerve. In a post on X, Neuralink stated, "We have received Breakthrough Device Designation for Blindsight from the FDA."

    "The Blindsight device from Neuralink will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see," tweeted Elon Musk after learning of the development. It will even allow those who have been blind from birth to see for the first time, provided that their visual brain is unharmed.

    "To set expectations correctly, the vision will be low resolution at first, like Atari graphics, but eventually, it has the potential to be better than natural vision," Musk stated, expressing gratitude for the FDA's "device tag" and going into further detail about how the Blindsight gadget functions. In addition, he said, the gadget will allow the user to see in ultraviolet, infrared, and even radar wavelengths, just like Geordi La Forge.

    Neuralink is developing a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull. Founded in 2016 by Musk and a team of engineers, the company claims that this technology might someday let crippled people move and speak again as well as restore their eyesight. A chip in Neuralink's device interprets and sends neurological impulses, which may be sent to gadgets like phones or computers. The business is testing an implant separately that aims to treat those with spinal cord injuries by enabling paralysed patients to operate digital gadgets only via thought.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXPLAINED how NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election gcw

    EXPLAINED: How NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election

    This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH) gcw

    'This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH)

    SpaceX ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk gcw

    SpaceX's ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk

    Starliner Landing: A Success with Lessons Learned: Boeing to Analyze Service Module Issue Through Simulation Testing gcw

    Starliner landing: Boeing to analyze service module issue through simulation testing

    Bengaluru to get Science City with Rs 200 crore investment says Minister NS Bosaraju vkp

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Boseraju

    Recent Stories

    Student inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details AJR

    Student's inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: 5 Essential plants that promote hair growth NTI

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: 5 Essential plants that promote hair growth

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Check todays winning ticket, Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024 RKK

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon