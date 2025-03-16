Baloch Liberation Army claims Noshki attack on Pakistani military bus, says 90 troops killed

Read Full Article

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the deadly ambush on a Pakistani military bus in Noshki, Balochistan. While Pakistan has officially confirmed 12 deaths, BLA claims that at least 90 military personnel have been killed so far.

Given the intensity of the attack and past underreporting trends, the actual death toll is likely between 30 to 45. The attack, which targeted Frontier Corps (FC) forces on the N-40 highway, is part of an escalating insurgency in Balochistan. Pakistani authorities have yet to respond to BLA’s latest claims.

Earlier reports had claimed that at least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and over 26 injured after a Frontier Corps (FC) forces bus was ambushed in the Rakshani Mill area of the Regional Corporate Development (RCD) N-40 highway in Noshki, Balochistan.

The attack was followed by heavy gunfire, causing severe casualties. Emergency response teams, including ambulances and helicopters, rushed to the scene to aid the wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but Balochistan has witnessed a surge in militant activity in recent months. In another attack, a religious scholar and founder of banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, Mufti Munir Shakir, was killed in a bomb blast on Saturday on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, ARY News reported citing police officials.

Also read: Prominent religious scholar killed in IED blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, three injured

The Noshki attack comes just days after the deadly Jaffar Express hijacking, where Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed the train, killing over 21 people.

The Pakistan Army confirmed on March 14, 2025, that 18 of the 26 hostages killed were army and paramilitary personnel, while the remaining victims included three government officials and five civilians.

The militants executed the hostages before security forces launched an operation. Pakistan’s military, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, condemned the attack, calling it a grave act of terrorism amid rising insurgency in the region.

Also read: Two soldiers, nine terrorists dead after security forces raids TTP hideouts in Pakistan

Latest Videos