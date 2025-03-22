Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

Read Full Article

Pakistan’s security forces have launched a violent crackdown on Baloch protesters in Quetta, attacking demonstrators and allegedly abducting prominent activist Mahrang Baloch.

Reports indicate that several bodies of innocent Baloch civilians, including children killed the previous day, were taken away by authorities.

Mahrang Baloch, a leading voice in the Baloch rights movement, took to X before her abduction, condemning the police brutality. “In Quetta, police opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful protesters, leaving many injured and one protester dead. This is how the state responds to peaceful demonstrations in Balochistan,” she posted.

In addition to the violent repression, the Pakistani Army has reportedly ordered an internet shutdown in Quetta to curb information flow and prevent further mobilization of protesters. This move has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and activists worldwide.

The crisis in Balochistan was also raised at the 58th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Niaz Baloch, Coordinator of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Foreign Department, highlighted the worsening human rights conditions in the region. He accused the Pakistani government of using enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and targeted repression against Baloch political activists.

“Enforced disappearances have become a systematic tool of oppression in Balochistan,” Niaz Baloch stated. He pointed to the cases of Beeberg Zehri, a Baloch Yakjehti Committee member, and his brother Hammal Zehri, who were recently disappeared. Additionally, psychiatrist Ilyas Baloch, Vice Principal of Bolan Medical College, and over a dozen members of the Qambarani family were also reported missing. Human rights activist Saeeda Baloch and her sister were allegedly arrested.

The crackdown has also been linked to extrajudicial killings by state-backed death squads. One such case is the recent killing of Shah Jahan Baloch, brother of Baloch Students Organisation-Azad’s missing chairman Zahid Baloch. Activists claim such incidents are part of a systematic state policy to instill fear and suppress dissent in Balochistan.

The BNM and other nationalist groups have long accused the Pakistani government of suppressing Baloch voices through disappearances, intimidation, and violence. The latest crackdown in Quetta is seen as another chapter in what activists describe as a state-led campaign to crush the Baloch independence movement.

International human rights organizations are being urged to intervene as the situation in Balochistan continues to deteriorate, with activists warning that further repression could escalate tensions in the region.

- With ANI inputs.

