WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

Update yourself with the latest happenings around the RAW roster. Find out the three shocking events from the latest episode of WWE RAW 2025.

WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE RAW 2025: The latest Monday night RAW episode was a milder one, and it is clear that the WWE management is trying to slowly build hype for the upcoming pay-per-view of the Elimination Chamber. However, three shocking events caught my eye instantly suggesting.

WWE RAW 2025: Three shockers

#3 Rey Mysterio loses again

WWE legend Rey Mysterio suffered another humiliating loss, but this time against newcomer Logan Paul. The match was set for the qualification of the Elimination Chamber main match. It was unexpected that Logan Paul found the victory, and Rey Mysterio did not show much fight as well. The Mexican lucha missed multiple attempted 619s, showcasing if age has started catching his in-ring performances.

As a result of the match, Logan Paul will head into the chamber for a shot at the Wrestlemania championship match. What remains of Rey Mysterio is to be seen. But the downfall of the legend has caused worry among the WWE fans.

Also Read: WWE Elimination Chamber: Who are the six superstars to battle in the ruthless Steel structure

#2 AJ Styles vs Bron Breaker

AJ Styles finally made his return to the WWE Raw 2025 event after getting sidelined due to injury. His initial return at the Royal Rumble event didn't provide any glimpse into the phenomenal one's future bout. However, the RAW event on Monday gave a small glimpse of AJ Styles vs Bron Breaker for the Intercontinental championship.

#1 Jey Uso vs Gunther

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 winner Jey UAso finally decided on his opponent in the Wrestlemania event. The Bloodline member, while doing his typical Yeet rally, was fiercely attacked by World Heavyweight champion Gunther. The German wrestler took down frustration on Jey Uso, forcing him to make a decision soon for the championship bout.

Jey Uso, despite being down and out, picked up the mic and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match, thus providing us with the first official Wrestlemania match. Jey also, after the announcement, took on Gunther by jumping through the top ropes. With sheepish attacks, the rivalry is set to get more fierce between the duo.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks contraversy MEG

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks controversy

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, others get National Commission for Women summons over 'obscene' remarks

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award NTI

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release- When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online NTI

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release – When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far

Recent Stories

NBA 2025: Three reasons why Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler partnership is clicking for GSW

NBA 2025: Three reasons why Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler partnership is clicking for GSW

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon