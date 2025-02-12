WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

Update yourself with the latest happenings around the RAW roster. Find out the three shocking events from the latest episode of WWE RAW 2025.

WWE RAW 2025: The latest Monday night RAW episode was a milder one, and it is clear that the WWE management is trying to slowly build hype for the upcoming pay-per-view of the Elimination Chamber. However, three shocking events caught my eye instantly suggesting.

WWE RAW 2025: Three shockers

#3 Rey Mysterio loses again

WWE legend Rey Mysterio suffered another humiliating loss, but this time against newcomer Logan Paul. The match was set for the qualification of the Elimination Chamber main match. It was unexpected that Logan Paul found the victory, and Rey Mysterio did not show much fight as well. The Mexican lucha missed multiple attempted 619s, showcasing if age has started catching his in-ring performances.

As a result of the match, Logan Paul will head into the chamber for a shot at the Wrestlemania championship match. What remains of Rey Mysterio is to be seen. But the downfall of the legend has caused worry among the WWE fans.

#2 AJ Styles vs Bron Breaker

AJ Styles finally made his return to the WWE Raw 2025 event after getting sidelined due to injury. His initial return at the Royal Rumble event didn't provide any glimpse into the phenomenal one's future bout. However, the RAW event on Monday gave a small glimpse of AJ Styles vs Bron Breaker for the Intercontinental championship.

#1 Jey Uso vs Gunther

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 winner Jey UAso finally decided on his opponent in the Wrestlemania event. The Bloodline member, while doing his typical Yeet rally, was fiercely attacked by World Heavyweight champion Gunther. The German wrestler took down frustration on Jey Uso, forcing him to make a decision soon for the championship bout.

Jey Uso, despite being down and out, picked up the mic and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match, thus providing us with the first official Wrestlemania match. Jey also, after the announcement, took on Gunther by jumping through the top ropes. With sheepish attacks, the rivalry is set to get more fierce between the duo.

