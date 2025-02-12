WWE Women's Championship: Three superstars who could next challenge for Tiffany Stratton’s golden belt

Tiffany Stratton's dramatic rise to the WWE Women's Championship comes with curiosity as WrestleMania approaches, the suspense builds around who will challenge her next.

WWE Women's Championship: It is Tiffany's time in the WWE universe. A dramatic storyline led the Money In The Bank winner to grab her first major championship. However, that came with a few betrayals for the former NXT star. The World Wrestling Entertainment management, nevertheless, is back Tiffany Stratton and more suspense remains over who would next challenge her given Wrestle mania is not far away.

#3 Nix Jax

The most obvious candidate to fight out Tiffany Stratton is Nia Jax. It was her that Tiffany cashed her MITB on this year. And little has been known about the rematch Nia Jax deserves for her title reign. The WWE isn't giving any hint about Nia's next storyline as well. This leads to speculations about Tiffany Stratton fighting it out with her former best friend.

#2 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan also lost her championship belt early this year. She hasn't yet been allotted her deserving rematch against Rhea Ripley. With fans getting bored of the endless saga between Liv and Rhea, management might pivot the former WWE Women's champion to Smackdown for a fresh feud with Tiffany Stratton.

#1 Charlotte Flair

The diva marked her long return to the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and, quite unsurprisingly, also managed to win it. As a result of that, she will get to choose a championship opponent for a showdown at the upcoming Wrestle Mania event. Charlotte Flair, in the recent episode of RAW, met with Rhea Ripley. She then proceeded to do the same with Tiffany at the SmackDown.

A decision will soon be made about Charlotte Flair's opponent for the year's main event. With a possible angle being made out for Nia Jax vs Rheal Ripley, Charlotte Flair could indeed fight out Tiffany Stratton. If that happens, then WWE fans can expect a long feud between Flair and Stratton, as one is already considered a legend in the women's division and the other a future face of the division.

