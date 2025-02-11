WWE Elimination Chamber: Who are the six superstars to battle in the ruthless Steel structure

Get the latest on the 15th WWE Elimination Chamber, set for March 1st in Toronto. Find out who will battle for the final world championship spot at WrestleMania.

WWE Elimination Chamber: After a relatively milder Royal Rumble, fans of the wrestling genre have moved their hopes to a fiery 15th Elimination Chamber. The coveted steel structure event will take place on March 1st in Toronto, Canada. However, who are the ones to battle it out for the final world championship spot for the Wrestle Mania?

John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew MacIntyre for WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena was the first superstar to enter the chamber match for the 15th Elimination Chamber. He also managed to enter the game without a qualifying match. Cena himself requested Triple H for the one final dance at the Elimination Chamber as his retirement looms at the end of the year.

CM Punk and Drew MacIntyre managed to make their way into the Chamber match following their respective win in the qualifying bout. Drew MacIntyre in last week’s SmackDown edition defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a triple-threat bout. While CM Punk won it out against Sami Zayn at WWE Raw.

Remaining three spots for WWE Elimination Chamber

With the WWE Elimination Chamber match set to take place on 1st March, there is plenty of time left. Hence, WWE is slowly creating hype around the event with weekly qualifying matches. Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will face next week at the RAW event and one of them will be the fourth member.

While in the same week of the SmackDown event, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu are expected to fight it out in the triple threat match. The fifth member will be decided through that fixture. While the last qualifying match will involve Seth freaking Rollins taking on Finn Balor. Surprisingly there is no talk of Roman Reigns being part of the event yet which leaves fans wondering what's next for the Tribal chief.

