UAE vows to donate $100 million to countries affected by illegal migration

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed stated that addressing the root causes through comprehensive development efforts and strong coordination between all impacted nations calls for intensifying collective efforts to resolve cases of displacement, whether they include asylum or migration.

Dubai: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday took part in the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the conference in the presence of government ministers, state heads and officials of regional and international organisations concerned with migration and its impact on society and the economy.

Also read: Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

The conference put a strong emphasis on the difficulties caused by irregular migration and the pressing need for comprehensive solutions to deal with its underlying causes. Participants emphasised the significance of stepping up international collaboration to defend migrants' well-being and dignity while also bringing attention to the thousands of lives lost to irregular migration each year. The conference also looked at the connections between migration and the stability and socioeconomic growth of the countries of origin of the migrants.

Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE's donation of $100 million in his speech at the International Conference on Development and Migration, along with backing measures put out in the Rome Process, to development projects in nations affected by irregular migration.

He explained that the conference validated the desire of the participating nations to strengthen collaboration, integration, and collaborative efforts in relation to irregular migration, a very sensitive and important global issue. He claimed that this cooperation advances the goals of stability, development, and wealth among the populace.

The UAE President emphasised that one of the biggest problems facing the globe right now is irregular migration, which unfortunately kills thousands of lives every year. He said that in order to address this situation, comprehensive solutions based on peace and stability are necessary, as it is only through development that we can attain both peace and stability both inside societies and globally.

Also read: Ten new liquor shops reopened in Kerala, 15 more soon