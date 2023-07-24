Ten new liquor shops reopened in Kerala, 15 more soon

Several liquor outlets were closed in Kerala during the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF regime. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) and Consumerfed opened five liquor shops each in the state now.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) and Consumerfed opened five liquor shops each in the state. As the BEVCO has given the government a list of 91 outlets to be reopened in urban areas and 84 outlets to be opened in rural regions that were shut during the UDF regime, more outlets are anticipated to begin operating soon.

In May 2022, the government accepted the recommendation of the Beverages Corporation to open 175 liquor shops in the state which were previously closed as part of the Oommen Chandy government's prohibition policy. Apart from the 10, more 15 shops will reopen this year. The government has granted licenses to more than 40 bars this year. Ever since the LDF came to power in 2016, as many as 720 bars and more than 300 beer parlors are functioning in the state.

BEVCO has reopened the outlets in Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram, Chathannur in Kollam Bharanikkavu in Alappuzha, Kallai in Kozhikode and Parappanangadi in Malappuram. The Consumerfed has reopened outlets at Kapplippara in Palakkad, Meppadi in Wayanad, Amburi in Thiruvananthapuram and Balusseri in Kozhikode.

There were 29 bars and 309 beverage stores operating when the LDF took office in 2016. Later, the Kerala government renewed the permits for 440 bars. And in the past six and a half years, 250 new licences have been issued.

