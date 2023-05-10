Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan

    By recycling inedible food, the effort aimed to reduce food waste and manage surplus food non keeping with ne'ma's goals and its "Food Rescue" plan during Ramadan.
     

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: In partnership with the UAE Food Bank, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, or "ne'ma," provided 1 million meals to the poor throughout Ramadan.

    The accomplishment was made possible by the combined efforts of numerous partners from both the public and business sectors in the UAE, exhibiting the ideals of compassion and social responsibility during the holy month. By recycling inedible food, the effort aimed to reduce food waste and manage surplus food non keeping with ne'ma's goals and its "Food Rescue" plan during Ramadan.

    Also read: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshkhana case

    Ne'ma and the UAE Food Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February to begin joint activities to meet the nation's goals for reducing food waste through cooperation with all stakeholders in the Food Rescue Working Group. By significantly reducing food loss and waste, the programme hopes to create a sustainable circular economy.

    The UAE Food Bank's plan to "rescue" 1 million meals of leftover food was later sponsored by both parties through the signing of a Sponsorship Agreement, which was in keeping with their Ramadan-related initiatives to reduce food waste.

    The agreement reiterated both parties' commitment to upholding the government of the UAE's directives and overall policy in halving food loss and waste by 2030. It also highlighted both parties' commitment to the national Food Rescue campaign initiated by ne'ma, which requires widespread participation.

    Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and ne’ma National Steering Committee Deputy said, “We are proud to sponsor this key initiative of ‘One Million Surplus Meals’ during Ramadan as a national partnership and an enabler of the national goal of halving food loss and waste by 2030. These collaborative efforts we have witnessed during the holy month, stand as a testament to the genuine embodiment of ne’ma’s vision, in engaging major stakeholders nationwide, toward reducing food loss and waste."

    He added, “We are glad to have brought together various governmental entities and privately operating stakeholders, along with hospitality and catering sectors to make food waste reduction a consistent and inclusive national effort to achieve the ultimate elimination of food waste, self-reliance, and sustainable circular economy."

    Also read: Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India
     

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: India remains DXB's top destination country with 3 million passenger traffic anr

    UAE: India remains DXB's top destination country with 3 million passenger traffic

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays anr

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    Dubai introduces 'Food Safety Hero' programme for schools; Aims to teach safe and healthy food making method anr

    Dubai introduces 'Food Safety Hero' programme for schools; Aims to teach safe and healthy food making method

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report anr

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report

    Recent Stories

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshkhana case AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshkhana case

    Adipurush Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan RBA

    Adipurush: Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan

    Netflixs new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour ADC

    Netflix's new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour

    Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage, 6 states seek more time to examine: Centre informs SC AJR

    Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage, 6 states seek more time to examine: Centre informs SC

    Opinion Pakistan now deeply divided, unstable that has implications for India

    Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon