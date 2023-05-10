UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan

By recycling inedible food, the effort aimed to reduce food waste and manage surplus food non keeping with ne'ma's goals and its "Food Rescue" plan during Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi: In partnership with the UAE Food Bank, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, or "ne'ma," provided 1 million meals to the poor throughout Ramadan.

The accomplishment was made possible by the combined efforts of numerous partners from both the public and business sectors in the UAE, exhibiting the ideals of compassion and social responsibility during the holy month. By recycling inedible food, the effort aimed to reduce food waste and manage surplus food non keeping with ne'ma's goals and its "Food Rescue" plan during Ramadan.

Ne'ma and the UAE Food Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February to begin joint activities to meet the nation's goals for reducing food waste through cooperation with all stakeholders in the Food Rescue Working Group. By significantly reducing food loss and waste, the programme hopes to create a sustainable circular economy.

The UAE Food Bank's plan to "rescue" 1 million meals of leftover food was later sponsored by both parties through the signing of a Sponsorship Agreement, which was in keeping with their Ramadan-related initiatives to reduce food waste.

The agreement reiterated both parties' commitment to upholding the government of the UAE's directives and overall policy in halving food loss and waste by 2030. It also highlighted both parties' commitment to the national Food Rescue campaign initiated by ne'ma, which requires widespread participation.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and ne’ma National Steering Committee Deputy said, “We are proud to sponsor this key initiative of ‘One Million Surplus Meals’ during Ramadan as a national partnership and an enabler of the national goal of halving food loss and waste by 2030. These collaborative efforts we have witnessed during the holy month, stand as a testament to the genuine embodiment of ne’ma’s vision, in engaging major stakeholders nationwide, toward reducing food loss and waste."

He added, “We are glad to have brought together various governmental entities and privately operating stakeholders, along with hospitality and catering sectors to make food waste reduction a consistent and inclusive national effort to achieve the ultimate elimination of food waste, self-reliance, and sustainable circular economy."

