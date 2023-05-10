Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India

The situation in Pakistan is challenging, and the road ahead will not be easy, but it is crucial for the country's leaders to work together towards a common goal of progress and development, says Arshia Malik.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a state of unrest due to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. The situation has led to violent clashes with police and civil unrest, causing several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, to issue travel advisories. The political future of Pakistan is also uncertain as national elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. The case involves a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to the case.

Khan's supporters have protested across Pakistan, calling for his release and accusing the government of politically motivated charges. The unrest has spread to major cities, with protesters ransacking official residences and besieging military facilities.

The arrest of Khan has also raised fears of more clashes with security forces as his supporters plan a march to Islamabad, where he is currently in custody. If found guilty, Khan could face years in prison, and his supporters fear that the government is trying to silence him ahead of national elections. The PTI has faced several charges, including defamation, terrorism, and corruption, which Khan and his supporters claim are politically motivated.

However, according to a former PTI worker, one of the reasons for Khan's fall from power was his habit of blaming others for his failures and deflecting responsibility. The PTI had become a family party, with Khan's sister, brother-in-law, and close friends being given important positions within the party and government. This led to disillusionment among the public, as the promises made by the PTI were not fulfilled.

The arrest of Khan has wider implications for democracy in Pakistan, as it raises questions about the independence of the judiciary and the government's commitment to fighting corruption. Pakistan has a history of political instability and coups, and the current situation could further undermine the country's stability and democratic institutions.

The need for dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the crisis is paramount, and Pakistan's leaders must address the underlying issues that have led to the protests and unrest.

Furthermore, Khan's confrontation with the military establishment puts him at risk of ending his political career and endangering his life. The military has historically been a powerful force in Pakistani politics, and Khan's attempt to assert his authority over it has created a rift between the two.

The military has the power to manipulate politics in the country, and Khan's aggressive stance may lead to his downfall. Additionally, allegations of nepotism and favouritism have arisen due to Khan's family members and close friends being appointed to important positions within the party and government.

Khan's governance has been met with controversy and division. His rhetoric and policies have sparked debates, with some viewing him as a harbinger of change and others as a perilous populist. His confrontational approach towards his political opponents and the media has raised concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and freedom of expression.

The handling of Pakistan's economy under Khan's government has faced criticism, with inflation and unemployment remaining rampant. Furthermore, Khan's remarks on sensitive topics such as women's rights, blasphemy laws, and religious minorities have been a cause for concern.

Pakistan is now deeply divided, and Khan's populist agenda has contributed to the challenges facing the country, including political corruption, economic instability, and religious extremism. The situation in Pakistan is unstable, with political instability and civil unrest continuing to be major concerns. To resolve the crisis, there is a need for peaceful dialogue between the people of Pakistan and its military, addressing the underlying issues that have led to protests and unrest in the country.

Pakistan's leaders must prioritize the interests and the needs of the people above their personal and political interests and focus on improving the economy, strengthening democratic institutions, and promoting social justice. Only then can Pakistan move towards a brighter future and fulfil the aspirations of its citizens.

The civil unrest in Pakistan could have several implications for India. Firstly, any escalation of the conflict could lead to security concerns for India, as Pakistan shares a long border with India. In the past, tensions between the two countries have led to military confrontations, and the current unrest could exacerbate the situation.

Secondly, the political instability in Pakistan could impact regional stability, with potential consequences for India. The possibility of Pakistan's government collapsing or the military taking control could lead to a power vacuum and create opportunities for extremist groups to gain a foothold in the country. This could potentially threaten regional security and stability, with Pakistan’s nuclear installations falling into the wrong hands.

Thirdly, the ongoing civil unrest in Pakistan could impact economic ties between India and Pakistan. The two countries have historically had strained economic relations, and any further instability in Pakistan could lead to a deterioration of economic ties. This could have negative consequences for both countries, particularly for businesses that operate across the border.

The civil unrest in Pakistan could have far-reaching implications for India. It is crucial that India closely monitors the situation and takes measures to ensure the security and stability of the region. Additionally, India should secure borders and tighten security. Further, India could use this opportunity to create an international consensus on Pakistan.

Now would be a good time to gain ground using the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force to secure favourable rulings. Plus, announcing sanctions, with our allies if a coup takes place would also be an option. Air raiding terror camps in PoJK though untenable, is also not unthinkable.

The situation in Pakistan is challenging, and the road ahead will not be easy, but it is crucial for the country's leaders to work together towards a common goal of progress and development. This can only be achieved through transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the rule of law.

The international community must also support Pakistan in its efforts to build a stable and democratic society, free from extremism and violence. A peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan is not only vital for its people but also for regional and global security.

The author is a columnist and writes on critical thinking in Islam. She has been an educationist for over three decades and is now researching the 'silent voices' in the Muslim world.