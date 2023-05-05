Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report

    It presently has eight aircraft in service and plans to triple that number in a year. It carried 1.2 million passengers in 2017 and plans to carry over 2 million by 2023.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: The ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates is undergoing regulatory procedures to begin flights to India.

    “We are looking at the Indian Subcontinent as there is very high demand. We are super excited if we get into that market as we are currently going through the regulatory normal process and as soon as that is closed we will be able to announce routes,” said Johan Eidhagen, officer and managing director for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, reported Khaleej Times.

    The national airline of Abu Dhabi flies to 24 locations, and its parent company flies into Abu Dhabi from 11 locations. It will start flying to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this summer and resume service to Larnaca, Santorini, and Sohag, Egypt.

    It presently has eight aircraft in service and plans to triple that number in a year. It carried 1.2 million passengers in 2017 and plans to carry over 2 million by 2023.

    “Most of the markets that we are going into have a massive demand for low-cost travel. India is a very competitive market with some good players already in it but there is a still capacity to add to that, especially for Wizz Air. This would easily fill a big portion of our growth,” Eidhagen told Khaleej Times.

    Additionally, it focuses on nations and towns with open rules and strong capacities within a 5- to 6-hour radius of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

    The ultra-low-cost airline has considerable popularity for their Dh179 discounted ticket sales. Once the airline is given the go-ahead to begin operations, it will offer these incredibly low tickets as well as other comparable enormous reductions for routes to Pakistan and India.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
