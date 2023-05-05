Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia to replace visa stickers with QR codes for India and six other countries

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Middle Eastern country has started a new initiative to replace the visa sticker on the recipient's passport with an electronic visa that can be read by a QR code.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the adoption of digital initiatives while also altering the visa requirements for citizens of India and six other nations. The most significant change is the replacement of the visa sticker on the passport with QR codes.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Middle Eastern country has started a new initiative to replace the visa sticker on the recipient's passport with an electronic visa that can be read by a QR code.

    It was revealed in a communication that the new initiative's initial phase will be implemented in the missions of the Kingdom in seven nations. The list of nations also includes the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

    The new system is a component of Vision 2030, which gradually introduces digital governance. The action is part of a plan to finish automating and improving the consular services offered by the ministry by creating a system for granting various types of visas, including work, residence, and visit visas.

    The new system will send visa information to registered email addresses of visa holders, who may then print it off on A-4 size paper to have a physical record proving they have a valid visa.

    The new approach will increase transparency and drastically shorten the time it takes to process visas. According to reports, the new visa policy will also remove India's current travel agent system, which requires applicants for Saudi visas in New Delhi and Mumbai to obtain endorsement from travel agents.

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    UAE: Emirates, Etihad sign MoU to expand interline agreement; Passengers can avail more travel options

    Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years

    Qatar Airways pledges to support Riyadh Airways; Check out the new routes announced in 2023

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet

    Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav, Neha Raj's song ‘Garam Godam’ will blow your mind

    From Sharmila Tagore to Rakhi Sawant to Ayesha Takia-6 actresses who converted to Islam for LOVE

    Manipur Violence Explained: An inferno was waiting to break out... and then it did

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

    Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

