    Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details

    It was informed that pilots observed some technical problem in the aircraft and diverted it to Patna airport, where it landed safely. The technical problem which necessitated an urgent landing was not immediately known.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    A Kathmandu-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh with 77 passengers onboard was on Friday (May 5) diverted to Patna airport due to a technical problem. According to a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), all passengers in the aircraft are safe.

    CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, 11 other locations in bank fraud case; check details

    "Biman Bangladesh Flight-371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu was diverted to Patna due to a technical problem. It landed in Patna safely at 12:00 IST. All onboard passengers are safe," the official said. It is also said that teams are looking into the incident.

    Meanwhile, in another incident, analysts have said that Go First's bankruptcy will boost airfares and give other domestic airlines a chance to raise their market share. It is reportedly said that if the suspension is prolonged, other airlines that are adding capacity would look to avail the slots vacated by Go First and grab onto the market share.

    On Wednesday, shares of IndiGo, India's largest airline, increased by over 8 percent following the filing for bankruptcy by cash-strapped airline Go First, which attributed the grounding of approximately half of its fleet to "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

    "Indigo is facing a similar problem with P&W engines for some of its fleet but has been able to better maneuver the crisis owing to its much larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor," an official said.

