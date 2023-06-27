Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28

Eid al-Adha is observed on the lunar calendar during Dhu al-Hijjah. Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of June 28 in India and UAE. Pakistan, like India, follows a similar pattern and has set June 28 as the day for Bakri Eid celebrations.

Dubai: On the first day of Eid Al Adha, which is observed on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Muslims in the United Arab Emirates will give special Eid prayers, also known as Salat Al Eid. The special prayers take place just after sunrise in mosques and huge open areas known as "Eid musallahs." On the morning of the first day of Eid Al Adha, which falls this year on June 28 in the UAE, Salat Al Eid, a prominent congregational prayer, is offered just after sunrise.

Here are the timings of the Eid Al Adha prayer on June 28, 2023 in different parts of the Emirates:

Abu Dhabi: 5.53 am

Dubai: 5.50 am

Sharjah: 5.47 am

Ajman: 5.47 am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.46 am

Fujairah: 5.44 am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.44 am

Countries that did not observe the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Morocco are among the nations that have declared Eid-al-Adha on June 29.

On June 27, various nations, including China, Russia, and the United States, will begin Eid al-Adha celebrations. Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, on the other hand, have selected June 28 as the day to remember the event. On the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha.