Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid two days this year; Check the dates

    The Kerala government on Tuesday (June 27) announced June 28 and June 29 as public holidays as part of Bakrid celebrations.

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on June 28 and 29 this year 2023; Check the dates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As part of this year's Bakrid celebrations, the Kerala government has announced Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, as public holidays. The action was taken after numerous influential community leaders said that Bakrid will be observed on Thursday as a result of the moon's sighting.

    Also read: UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

    Previously, only June 28 had been designated as a holiday by the government. Eid al-Adha, the first day of Bakrid, falls on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijja according to the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the first day of Bakrid is June 29 according to the sighting of the moon. Community leaders accordingly chose the date.

    Following the declaration by religious leaders, the General Administration Department advised the government to move Wednesday's holiday to Thursday. However, taking into account the requests from multiple religious bodies in the community, the government proclaimed holidays for both days.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam Political parties call for 12-hour bandh due to EC's Demilitation Draft Bill; details here AJR

    Assam: Political parties call for 12-hour bandh due to EC's Demilitation Draft Bill; details here

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack vkp

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack

    Unacceptable White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights

    'Unacceptable': White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE

    MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal AJR

    'MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal

    Recent Stories

    Masala Dosa to Rawa-7 Dosa recipes to make at home RBA

    Masala Dosa to Rawa-7 Dosa recipes to make at home

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner elevates fashion with faux leather bikini range (PICTURES) vma

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner elevates fashion with faux leather bikini range (PICTURES)

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20575 on Flipkart Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

    Assam Political parties call for 12-hour bandh due to EC's Demilitation Draft Bill; details here AJR

    Assam: Political parties call for 12-hour bandh due to EC's Demilitation Draft Bill; details here

    Proud moment for India BCCI gears up to host ODI World Cup 2023; celebrates 'incredible honour' snt

    'Proud moment for India': BCCI gears up to host ODI World Cup 2023; celebrates 'incredible honour'

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon