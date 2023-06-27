Kerala to celebrate Bakrid two days this year; Check the dates

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of this year's Bakrid celebrations, the Kerala government has announced Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, as public holidays. The action was taken after numerous influential community leaders said that Bakrid will be observed on Thursday as a result of the moon's sighting.

Previously, only June 28 had been designated as a holiday by the government. Eid al-Adha, the first day of Bakrid, falls on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijja according to the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the first day of Bakrid is June 29 according to the sighting of the moon. Community leaders accordingly chose the date.

Following the declaration by religious leaders, the General Administration Department advised the government to move Wednesday's holiday to Thursday. However, taking into account the requests from multiple religious bodies in the community, the government proclaimed holidays for both days.