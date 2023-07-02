UAE awaits another 3-day weekend for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE

The Islamic New Year or the Hijri New Year is slated to fall on July 19, 2023. It honours the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers' journey, or Hijra, from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.

Dubai: As the Hijri New Year, or Islamic New Year, approaches, residents and citizens across the UAE will have another public holiday in less than three weeks. Astronomical forecasts suggest that the new Hijri year, 1445 AH, will begin on Wednesday, July 19, a public holiday in the United Arab Emirates. For the Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha, residents got a six-day weekend. The majority of them will return to work on Monday, July 3. This holiday fell in Zul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

"The crescent of Muharram, the first month of the lunar year 1445, will be born on July 17, 2023," said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society. "According to astronomical calculations, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, will be the first day of the Islamic New Year and the month of Muharram."

He emphasised that the first day of Ramadan is anticipated to occur on Monday, March 11, 2024, which implies that the holy month would not begin for another 253 days. Astronomical projections indicate that Eid Al Fitr, the Islamic festival that celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, will likely occur on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 and that Eid Al Adha, another important Islamic holiday, will take place on Monday, June 17, 2024.

As the start of a new lunar calendar year, the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, is a significant event for Muslims. The Hijri New Year is observed on a different day of the Gregorian calendar every year because the lunar year is approximately 11 days shorter than the solar year. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

For Muslims, the Islamic New Year has both historical and religious significance. It honours the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers' journey, or Hijra, from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.

