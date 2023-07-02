'Truth will be out soon': NCP chief Sharad Pawar after nephew claims party support

"He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," the NCP chief said.

Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar disowned Ajit Pawar and his rebellion and said the party did not endorse Ajit Pawar's action and it was his individual decision. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party."

Ajit Pawar becomes new Deputy CM: Maharashtra sees four oath-taking ceremonies since 2019

"Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand," Pawar said.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar revealed that discussions regarding the move were going on for a long time. "Whatever has been happening in the country and in the state, we saw that and decided that development should be made a priority," he said.

In a tweet, Pawar said, "With the will of the people of Maharashtra, the support of his colleagues in the Nationalist Congress Party, and the strength of faith, he took the oath of office and secrecy as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state today. I believe that my post will be used for the welfare of the people, for the development of Maharashtra."

The cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days, and we will immediately start working on it. Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister on Sunday, while eight MLAs of the party took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government earlier in the day.