Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

    Travel industry executives said that since more individuals are planning their trips well in advance, airfares to Asia, the Middle East, and the UK started to rise in February and March.

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Dubai: Airfares are predicted to rise even further before the summer vacation to popular destinations including the UK, Egypt, the GCC, and the Indian subcontinent. Travel industry executives said that since more individuals are planning their trips well in advance, airfares to Asia, the Middle East, and the UK started to rise in February and March.

    Also read: Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

    They noted that tickets to well-known locations like London are anticipated to increase during the biggest travel periods of the summer, particularly during Eid Al Adha, which will be at the end of June.

    Despite a rise in travel demand among UAE residents over the previous year, airlines continue to face capacity constraints. Travel to and from the UAE, as well as tourism overall, have all greatly increased.

    Air India increased its frequency on the UAE route over the summer, which temporarily brought stability for a few days.

    Travel surges during the summer months when schools are closed, pushing up airfare dramatically. When classes are discontinued during the summer, Indian curriculum schools normally close during the first week of July. Due to Eid Al Adha, which is predicted to fall on June 28, some schools might choose to close a week or so early. From June until the last or first week of August, British schools are off.

    The head of business development at Rayna Tourism, Sunil Panwar, claims that some airlines' fare increases have reached 40%.

    He gave the example of cheap airline tickets to India, which typically cost around Dh1,200 but can go up to Dh1,800–2,000 in the summer. Travel on full-service planes now costs between Dh2,500 and Dh3,300.

    Also read: Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    Dubai introduces 'Food Safety Hero' programme for schools; Aims to teach safe and healthy food making method anr

    Dubai introduces 'Food Safety Hero' programme for schools; Aims to teach safe and healthy food making method

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report anr

    UAE's low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi mulls to start flights to India; Report

    Saudi Arabia to replace visa stickers with QR codes for India and six other countries anr

    Saudi Arabia to replace visa stickers with QR codes for India and six other countries

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension will PSG star extend contract barcelona al-hilal snt

    Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension; will PSG star extend contract?

    Odisha pharmacist suspended for clicking pictures with President Murmu chopper gcw

    Odisha pharmacist suspended for clicking pictures with President Murmu’s chopper

    IPL 2023: Who is Sara Ali Khan favourite cricketer? Hint: It is NOT Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli; details here-ayh

    Who is Sara Ali Khan's favourite cricketer? Hint: It's NOT Shubman Gill; details here

    Texas shooting 27 year old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident gcw

    Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

    IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli lesson on change in tempo - Details here-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli lesson on change in tempo - Details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon