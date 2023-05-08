UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

Travel industry executives said that since more individuals are planning their trips well in advance, airfares to Asia, the Middle East, and the UK started to rise in February and March.

Dubai: Airfares are predicted to rise even further before the summer vacation to popular destinations including the UK, Egypt, the GCC, and the Indian subcontinent. Travel industry executives said that since more individuals are planning their trips well in advance, airfares to Asia, the Middle East, and the UK started to rise in February and March.

Also read: Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

They noted that tickets to well-known locations like London are anticipated to increase during the biggest travel periods of the summer, particularly during Eid Al Adha, which will be at the end of June.

Despite a rise in travel demand among UAE residents over the previous year, airlines continue to face capacity constraints. Travel to and from the UAE, as well as tourism overall, have all greatly increased.

Air India increased its frequency on the UAE route over the summer, which temporarily brought stability for a few days.

Travel surges during the summer months when schools are closed, pushing up airfare dramatically. When classes are discontinued during the summer, Indian curriculum schools normally close during the first week of July. Due to Eid Al Adha, which is predicted to fall on June 28, some schools might choose to close a week or so early. From June until the last or first week of August, British schools are off.

The head of business development at Rayna Tourism, Sunil Panwar, claims that some airlines' fare increases have reached 40%.

He gave the example of cheap airline tickets to India, which typically cost around Dh1,200 but can go up to Dh1,800–2,000 in the summer. Travel on full-service planes now costs between Dh2,500 and Dh3,300.

Also read: Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi