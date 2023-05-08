Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

Texas shooting: A 27-year-old girl from Hyderabad, identified as Aishwarya, lost her life along with eight other people in the Texas mall shooting that took place on May 6, 2023. She was the daughter of Additional District Judge Tatikonda Narsireddy, who is currently working at the Ranga Reddy District Commercial Courts complex.

Sources said that Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda, a resident of Saroornagar in Hyderabad and a daughter of a district judgea in Ranga Reddy district court, was staying in Dallas, Texas. According to reports, Aishwarya was among the nine people slain when a gunman, known as Mauricio Garcia, opened fire on a gathering at a Texas mall.

Aishwarya's partner was also hurt in the shooting, but he was deemed safe after medics extracted two bullets from his body.

The shooting started around 3:30 pm on Saturday, causing shoppers to panic and flee the area. Videos captured shoppers exiting the mall as employees scrambled into storage areas to hide when they heard gunshots.

Garcia, a Dallas native, opened fire on customers at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in the north Dallas suburbs with an AR-15 rifle before being shot dead by a police officer responding to a different incident nearby. The detectives believe he had far-right ties, as evidenced by a garment patch he wore.

Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy” and stated that the state was ready to offer any assistance to local authorities. The White House announced that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and offered support to local officials.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's family in Hyderabad is claimed to be in contact with a few NGOs and Indian authorities in the United States in order to bring her remains home. This tragic incident is not an isolated case in the United States, as there have been at least 198 mass shootings in 2023, according to the gun violence archive.

