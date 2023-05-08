Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi

    Karachi: Despite the death of an Indian civilian who was scheduled to be returned with them, Pakistani officials are still expected to carry out their goodwill gesture and release the 199 Indian fishermen who were detained for reportedly fishing illegally in Pakistani waters on Friday (May 12).

    The appropriate government departments had instructed them to get ready for the release and repatriation of 199 fishermen on Friday, according to Kazi Nazir, a top police official in Sindh's jail and correctional department. The Indian government will receive these fishermen at the Wagah border after they are transported to Lahore. Currently, these fishermen are lodged at the Landhi jail here.

    He said the goodwill gesture process appeared on the course although an Indian civilian prisoner, Zulfiqar, who was to be repatriated with the fishermen died in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday due to an illness. 

    “According to officials at Landhi jail the Indian prisoner had complained about high fever and chest problems and his condition deteriorated last week so he was sent to the hospital where he passed away due to apparent lung infection,” he said.

    According to the Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, at present 631 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner are still in the Landhi and Malir jails in Karachi despite completing their prison sentences.

    Adil Sheikh, who works with the forum in Karachi, said that these Indian fishermen all ended up in Pakistani jails after being arrested for allegedly violating the marine territorial demarcation treaty between Pakistan and India.

    While an estimated 83 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails, a total of 654 Indian fishermen are incarcerated in Karachi. 631 of the Indian fishermen's 654 sentences have been completed, and they are awaiting repatriation.
     

