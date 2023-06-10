Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Abu Dhabi issues warning to over 10,000 food outlets for food safety violations

    Abu Dhabi Emirate issued warnings for minor violations to as many as 10,987 food firms during the first quarter of the year. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) disclosed the data.

    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: During the first quarter of the year, Abu Dhabi Emirate issued warnings for minor violations to as many as 10,987 food firms.

    The statistic was made public on Wednesday as part of updates provided by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) for World Food Safety Day (June 7).

    The first quarter of 2023 saw a total of 33,643 inspection visits to food and agricultural facilities, both plant and animal, operating in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. 20,001 of these visits took place in Abu Dhabi, 9,378 in Al Ain, and about 4,269 were in the Al Dhafra district.

    By using approved processes, follow-up visits to ensure compliance, or by making visits to address administrative orders or closures, these routine inspections seek to monitor and correct any malpractices.

    About 46% of the facilities inspected during the first four months of this year showed complete adherence to all food safety standards. In addition, 10,987 institutions, or 33% of the total, received warnings for minor violations. The ADAFSA took appropriate measures after discovering that a minimum of 2% (703 businesses) had broken the law.

    At the ports of Abu Dhabi, about 23,866 shipments of food were inspected during the same time period. Only six of these were rejected during the first three months of this year, while 23,860 of these shipments were released.

    In order to serve the community, ADAFSA acknowledges that food safety is of the utmost importance. In order to do this, it is committed to establishing best practises along the entire food supply chain, as well as adopting efficient control measures and extensive awareness campaigns. Through the provision of access to safe food, these efforts ensure the improvement of community welfare and safety by adhering to international best practises and principles of risk analysis.

