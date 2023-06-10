Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport; Passengers safe

    Two aircraft Thai Airways (THAI.BK) and Taiwan's Eva Airways (2618.TW) collided on the ground close to a taxiway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday (June 10). No injuries were reported.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Two aircraft seemed to have collided on the ground close to a taxiway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK and the Japanese transport ministry. This caused some flights to be delayed.

    NHK and one of the airlines reported that there were no injuries, but the event resulted in the closure of one of the airport's four runways starting at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

    The broadcaster displayed images of Thai Airways (THAI.BK) and Taiwan's Eva Airways (2618.TW) aircraft landing. There were what appeared to be remnants of the Thai Airways plane's shattered wing near the runway.

    Thai Airways reported that an Eva aircraft's rear collided with the side of a Thai Airways flight headed for Bangkok as it was heading to take off.

    According to the airline, the impact broke the Thai plane's winglet, making it unable to fly. There were 14 crew members and 250 passengers on board the Airbus (AIR.PA) A330. Thai Airways reported that the incident was under investigation by Japan's civil aviation authority.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
