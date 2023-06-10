Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Centre sets up committee to facilitate peace-making process; check details

    The clash between the Kuki and Meitei communities first erupted on May 3 during a protest against a court-ordered tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the latter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (June 10) said that the central government has constituted a committee in violence-hit Manipur to facilitate the peace-making process among various conflicting ethnic groups.

    It is reportedly said that the peace committee, led by the Manipur governor, will constitute the chief minister, some ministers in the state government, MP, MLAs, leaders from across political parties, and eminent members of civil society, including artists and academics.

    The home ministry also said that the committee should "strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups."

    In a statement, the home ministry said, "Government of India has constituted Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of Governor, Manipur."

    "The members of committee include Chief Minister, a few Ministers in the State Government, MP, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups," it added.

    This announcement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the restive state to take stock of the situation and assured the formation of a peace committee.

    The clash between the Kuki and Meitei communities first erupted on May 3 during a protest against a court-ordered tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the latter. Violence engulfed in the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six cases related to the violence.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
