Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for expats! Kerala mulls passenger ship service to Gulf to avert expensive air travel

    Kerala is preparing to start a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf nations in order to offer affordable travel for Kerala expatriates in the Middle East who currently need to pay exorbitant airline fees for visiting their home.

    Good news for expats! Kerala mulls passenger ship service to Gulf to avert expensive air travel
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is preparing to start a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf nations in order to offer affordable travel for Kerala expatriates in the Middle East who currently need to pay exorbitant airline fees for visiting their home.

    According to state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, a high-level meeting held on Wednesday decided to create a strategy to launch a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf. The minister claimed that during the holiday season, airline companies charge excessive fees to regular expatriates. 

    Also read: Maharashtra: Deccan Queen train completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes

    They are required to set aside the majority of their limited finances for travel, according to Devarkovil.

    The Malabar Development Council and Kerala Maritime Board hosted a high-level meeting when the project was discussed, according to the minister.

    According to Devarkovil, the government intends to start the ship service with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the recognized representative of the ethnic Kerala diaspora.

    The minister claimed via a Facebook post that the LDF administration has set aside Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to address expats' travel issues. The idea is to start the ship service using this amount also, he said.

    The meeting was attended by Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, CEO Salim Kumar, NORKA General Manager Ajith Kolassery, MDC President C E Chakunni, office bearers M K Ayyappan, Zubair, and others.

    Also read: Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details anr

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June anr

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur anr

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur

    UAE extends work permit to three years; READ details anr

    UAE extends work permit to three years; READ details

    Recent Stories

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds that shed most RBA

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds that shed most

    football Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon stint in Paris - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon's stint in Paris - WATCH

    Maharashtra Deccan Queen train completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes AJR

    Maharashtra: Deccan Queen train completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93 RBA

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passes away at 93

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her breasts vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her assets

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon