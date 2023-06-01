Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    An ambulance transported a 17-year-old girl who had a heart attack from St. John's Hospital in Idukki's Kattappana to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam for emergency treatment.

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    An ambulance transported a 17-year-old girl, who had a heart attack, from St. John's Hospital in Idukki's Kattappana to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam for emergency treatment.

    The ambulance finally reached the Amritha Hospital in Edapally, Ernakulam at about 2.15 pm on Thursday.

    

    The ambulance from Kattappana travelled a distance of 129 km via Cheruthoni- Thodupuzha- Muvattupuzha-Vytilla- Edapproute to reach the hospital. 

    The media was informed by the office of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine that efforts were being made to transport Ann Maria Joy to Amrita Hospital. The minister's office asked the commuters along the ambulance's route to make sufficient space for the vehicle.

    The state joined hands to save the life of Ann Maria who suffered a heart attack during a mass at the Kattappana church this morning. She was initially taken to St. John's Hospital in Kattappana, Idukki. She was being treated there at the instructions of the doctors of Amrita Hospital. Later, the ambulance rushed to Kochi with Ann Maria. 

    The roads were cleared by the auto-rickshaw drivers, and locals and made way for the ambulance. The average travel time from Kattappana to Kochi is 3 hours and 56 minutes. The team was able to cover this distance very quickly.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
