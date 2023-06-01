Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Deccan Queen train completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes

    On Thursday, rail enthusiasts and authorities celebrated the occasion with a lot of zeal and cut two big cakes at the Pune railway station before the Deccan Queen departed for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.

    Maharashtra Deccan Queen train completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    The Central Railway on Thursday (June 1) said that the iconic Deccan Queen, the first deluxe train of the Indian Railways, completed 93 glorious years of operations between Pune and Mumbai on Thursday, according to the Central Railway.

    On Thursday, rail enthusiasts and authorities celebrated the occasion with a lot of zeal and cut two big cakes at the Pune railway station before the Deccan Queen departed for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.

    "Over the last 93 years of its colourful history, the train has grown from a mere medium of transportation between two cities into an institution binding a generation of intensely loyal passengers," the Central Railway said.

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

    For the special day, the train was decorated with colourful garlands, and an attractive 'rangoli' (colourful pattern) was made at the entrance of the platform from the train left. A music party played tunes of various songs to mark the occasion.

    As per a Central Railway release, the Deccan Queen had its maiden run on June 1, 1930, which was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

    It was the first deluxe train introduced to serve two important cities of the region  Mumbai and Pune - and was aptly named after Pune, which is also known as the 'Queen of Deccan' (Dakkhan ki Rani), the release said.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

    Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each, one of which was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings and the other with royal blue and golden lines, it said.

    The under frames of coaches of the original rakes were built in England while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga workshop (Mumbai) of the GIP Railway, the release said. 

    The Deccan Queen initially had only first class and second-class accommodation, but the first class was discontinued on January 1, 1949 and the second class was redesigned as first class, which continued up to June 1955, when a third class was introduced on this train for the first time, it said. 

    The coaches of the original rakes were replaced in 1966 by anti-telescopic steel bodied integral coaches built by the Integral Coach Factory, Perambur (Tamil Nadu). 

    Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange

    These coaches incorporated an improved design of bogies for better riding comfort and also improvements in the interior furnishings and fittings, the release said.

    "The number of coaches in the rake was also increased to 12 from the original seven, providing additional accommodation. Over the years, the number of coaches in the train has been increased to the present level of 16," it said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit AJR

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack anr

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated audience

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated people (WATCH)

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court AJR

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

    Indian Air Force Surya Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka pilots safe gcw

    Indian Air Force’s Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93 RBA

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her breasts vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her assets

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit AJR

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack anr

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon