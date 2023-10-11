Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan paves way for self-driving vehicles across land, sea and air; targets 50,000 jobs

    The creation of a cutting-edge Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi has received the backing of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: A proposal was authorised to create a unique cluster in Abu Dhabi to work on the development of smart, self-driving vehicles for the land, sea, and air on Wednesday. 30,000–50,000 jobs and an economic impact of Dh90–Dh120 billion are anticipated from the complex. The creation of a cutting-edge Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi has received the backing of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

    In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi went over the specifics of the plans presented by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, to build a sizable multi-modal cluster that will revolutionise the development of smart and autonomous vehicles on land, sea, and in the air.

    In order to increase its global competitiveness and make the transition to clean and sustainable industries, he reiterated that Abu Dhabi is continuing to solidify its position as a leader in the field of innovative industries and cutting-edge technologies. Sheikh Khaled also issued instructions on how to form strategic alliances to attract and nurture top people from around the world, make use of cutting-edge technology, build a supportive ecosystem, and promote the sector's expansion.

    Building on the strength of the emirate's aviation and aerospace sectors and supported by its advanced technological infrastructure and thriving R&D environment, the establishment of the SAVI cluster will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for the development of smart and autonomous vehicles.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
