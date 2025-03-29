Lifestyle

Struggling at work? Drop THESE 5 bad habits for maximum productivity!

Image credits: Freepik

1. Arriving Late

Always being late for work or meetings shows a lack of time management. It also wastes other people's time.

2. Ignoring Deadlines

Missing deadlines or postponing tasks reduces productivity. This makes the management lose faith in you.

3. Using the Phone Too Much

Using the phone too much or scrolling on social media while working distracts you from your tasks.

4. Poor Communication

Not communicating properly damages teamwork. This indicates that you are not interested in the work. 

5. Not Being Clean

Not dressing properly or not being clean changes the way your management and colleagues see you.

Krisma's Suits: Steal Hearts This Eid Like Karisma Kapoor

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ghata Sthapana & Rituals

Office Looks: Style a Saree Like Tamannaah Bhatia

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat