Struggling at work? Drop THESE 5 bad habits for maximum productivity!

Always being late for work or meetings shows a lack of time management. It also wastes other people's time.
Missing deadlines or postponing tasks reduces productivity. This makes the management lose faith in you.
Using the phone too much or scrolling on social media while working distracts you from your tasks.
Not communicating properly damages teamwork. This indicates that you are not interested in the work.
Not dressing properly or not being clean changes the way your management and colleagues see you.
