Rs 6000 for pregnant women! How to apply for govt's PM Matru Vandana Yojana

The government runs various schemes for pregnant women, including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Under this scheme, women receive financial assistance and can apply online to avail of its benefits.

Are you going to be a mother? Then you can avail benefits of many government schemes at home. The government runs many types of schemes for pregnant women. PM Matru Vandana Yojana is one such scheme.

This scheme is being conducted to provide maternity benefits to women. Let's know more. What is the Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Project? The aim is to provide financial assistance to pregnant women.

Under this scheme, ₹5000 is given to the beneficiary's bank account via DBT. Also, under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, the remaining amount is given after delivery.

If a woman gets pregnant a second time and gives birth to a girl, she gets Rs 6,000. How to apply for PMMVY Eligible women can fill the online form with help from Anganwadi.

Also, women can directly apply for this scheme by visiting the PMMVY portal. How much does the government spend on PMMVY? About 3.9 crore women have benefited from this scheme so far.

The government has spent ₹18,000 crore for this scheme, which started in 2017. Which women can apply for PMMVY? Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women can apply.

Women farmers who are beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi can also apply. Which women will not get the benefit of PMMVY? Women in permanent jobs in government organizations.

