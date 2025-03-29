user
Trump calls PM Modi a 'smart man and great friend,' hints at easing of India-US trade tariffs (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump called PM Modi a "great friend" while discussing India-US tariff talks. India is reducing tariffs on US imports, aiming to avoid Trump's reciprocal duties. A potential trade deal is in the works.
 

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has once again lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great friend" and a "very smart man," as he addressed questions on ongoing India-US tariff discussions. Trump's remarks came while speaking to the media at the swearing-in ceremony of the US Attorney for New Jersey.

Also read: India not a tariff abuser, Modi govt will handle trade tensions: Ex-US official

"Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country," Trump stated.

Tariff tensions and Trump’s reciprocal tax policy

Trump recently unveiled a major trade policy, imposing a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States. This move, set to take effect from April 2, aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign automobile imports. The policy will impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the US, including those manufactured by American automakers abroad.

India, which Trump has frequently criticized for its high tariff rates, is one of the countries likely to be affected. In February, Trump had announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, stating that the US would impose duties matching those levied by other nations on American goods. "We've never done this before, but we were preparing to implement it until Covid came along," he added.

Also read: 'India has great Prime Minister': Donald Trump praises PM Modi's leadership, calls him "very smart man"| WATCH

India’s strategy to avoid retaliatory tariffs

To mitigate potential economic fallout, India is considering reducing tariffs on more than 50% of American imports worth $23 billion, as part of ongoing trade negotiations. Sources indicate that India has already slashed duties on bourbon whiskey from 150% to 100% and is looking at further reductions on agricultural products like almonds, walnuts, cranberries, pistachios, and lentils.

The discussions, held in New Delhi with US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, signal a move toward a broader trade agreement. A final deal could help ease tensions and strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations.

Trump’s latest remarks indicate that a more balanced tariff structure could be in the works. “I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country,” he said, fueling speculation that a trade deal may be announced soon.
 

