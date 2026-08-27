Shares of Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Greenland Mines fell to 52-week lows amid company-specific catalysts and Wall Street concerns about their future.

NKE stock fell more than 2% at close after Dicks Sporting Goods highlighted weaker demand at its footwear retail brand Foot Locker.

DKS stock declined to an annual low during trading hours amid concerns over footwear demand and price-target cuts, but closed up more than 4%.

GRML stock plummeted 48% at close on Wednesday after it announced a heavily discounted public share offering worth $20 million.

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE), Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) and Greenland Mines Ltd. (GRML) plunged to 52-week lows on Wednesday following weak company catalysts, Wall Street price target cuts, and a large public offering.

NKE stock fell more than 2% at close, caught in the crossfire after Dicks Sporting Goods highlighted weaker demand at its footwear retail brand Foot Locker.

DKS stock declined to an annual low during trading hours amid concerns over footwear demand and price-target cuts, but closed up more than 4%.

GRML stock plummeted 48% at close on Wednesday after it announced a heavily discounted public share offering shortly after completing a reverse stock split.

Nike Faces Pressure Following Foot Locker’s Weak Demand

NKE stock fell to a 52-week low of $38.41 on Wednesday, extending to three consecutive days in the red, as Foot Locker’s weakness spread across the athletic apparel and footwear industry.

Foot Locker, which Dick’s Sporting acquired for $2.4 billion in September 2025, demonstrated weak sneaker demand and promotional pressure.

Truist downgraded Nike to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $42, down from $47. The revised target still implies nearly 9% upside from its last close.

The analyst said that Dick's Sporting Goods’ earnings report "signals incremental murkiness" around Nike's turnaround progress, as per The Fly.

The firm added that Dick's lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance due to deteriorating trends in footwear, leading the analyst to be "incrementally cautious" on Nike shares.

Retail sentiment on NKE stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined 39% year-to-date.

Foot Locker Weakness Weighs On Dick’s Sporting Outlook

DKS stock fell to an annual low of $120.40 on Wednesday as its second-quarter (Q2) results, especially weakness in recently acquired Foot Locker, weighed on the company.

The shares are headed for their worst monthly performance in over six years after quarterly results disappointed investors. The company posted Q2 sales of $5.59 billion, below analysts’ estimates, while earnings came in at $3.53 per share, also missing Wall Street expectations.

For 2026, the company lowered its sales outlook to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

Foot Locker dragged on the retailer’s Q2 results as weak sneaker demand and promotional pressure pushed comparable sales down 3.6%, while the segment posted a nearly $32 million pretax loss. Dick’s Sporting has closed 67 underperforming Foot Locker stores as it works to turn the business around.

The company also received a series of price target cuts following its results. DA Davidson was the latest analyst to lower the price target to $205 from $260, but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after the company's "big miss" in Q2.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have plunged more than 35% in 2026.

Greenland Mines Plummets On New Public Offering

GRML stock fell sharply to a 52-week low of $5.00, clocking its steepest decline in over two years, after the company announced a heavily discounted public offering.

The mining company said it had agreed to sell four million shares for about $20 million, implying a price of roughly $5 per share. This indicated a sharp discount compared to its closing price of $9.71 on Tuesday.

Greenland Mines said it plans to use the proceeds to fund its acquisition of the Sarfartoq rare-earth project and to meet working capital and general corporate expenses. The transaction is expected to close around Aug. 27.

The offering comes shortly after the company completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split earlier this week.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GRML stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have declined more than 68% so far in 2026.

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