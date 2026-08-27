Earnings, drug development, and healthcare reimbursement fueled the stock rallies.

J.M. Smucker climbed to nearly a three-year high of $134.85 after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal 2027 first-quarter results.

JPMorgan kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on Replimune and raised its price target to $21 from $20.

NeoGenomics secured expanded Medicare coverage for its RaDaR ST liquid biopsy test.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), Replimune Group (REPL) and NeoGenomics (NEO) hit fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday, fueled by company-specific catalysts. Improving volumes at Smucker, clinical momentum at Replimune and Medicare coverage for NeoGenomics’ cancer test gave investors fresh reasons to buy.

J.M. Smucker and NeoGenomics stocks gained over 4% and 3%, while Replimune stock climbed 0.5%.

J.M. Smucker Gains On Improving Volumes

J.M. Smucker stock reached nearly a three-year high of $134.85 after the packaged-food company delivered stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 results. The performance prompted BTIG to increase its price target to $150 from $130 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating.

The key signal for investors was a recovery in underlying product volumes. With Hostess excluded, each of Smucker’s operating businesses posted volume gains during the quarter. The company’s Q2 revenue of $2.2 billion and earnings of $3.24 both exceeded analysts' consensus expectations of $2.1 billion and $2.2 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal Ai data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Replimune Builds On Clinical Momentum

Replimune stock climbed to an annual high of $15.99 as investors continued to respond to developments surrounding its cancer-treatment pipeline. JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 from $20 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating.

The firm pointed to support from key opinion leaders for the company’s approach to treating melanoma patients whose disease has stopped responding to PD-1 therapies. Replimune’s Tudriqev program has emerged as an important part of that opportunity as the company advances through major regulatory approvals.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

NeoGenomics Gets A Reimbursement Boost

NeoGenomics stock also reached a new 52-week high of $17.45. The company received a Medicare coverage determination for its RaDaR ST liquid biopsy test, which is designed to help detect minimal residual disease and assess treatment response.

Medicare reimbursement could make it easier for physicians to include the test in cancer care. The decision could expand NeoGenomics' commercial opportunity by reducing a major hurdle to wider adoption by oncology practices. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, SJM, REPL and NEO stocks have gained between 33% and 63%.

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