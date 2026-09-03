Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ on SPY and moderated to ‘neutral’ on QQQ.

Renewed AI optimism helped offset higher oil prices and borrowing costs after Wall Street snapped a three-session losing streak.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the renewed U.S. bombing campaign against Iran would likely not last long.

Snowflake jumped after raising its outlook, Broadcom slipped despite a strong quarter, while Tesla rose ahead of its Cybercab launch in Austin today.

U.S. stock futures were steady early Thursday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak in its previous session. Renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence helped offset concerns about oil and higher borrowing costs.

As of 4:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq and Dow futures were up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, and Russell 2000 futures were flat.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, remained ‘bearish’, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has flipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

Crude oil held steady after gaining roughly 9% over the previous three sessions. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that the renewed bombing campaign against Iran would likely not last long, while reiterating that the U.S. controls the Strait of Hormuz and warning that Washington is prepared for further action.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields stood near 4.77%. JPMorgan has warned a push toward 5% could trigger a short-term equity pullback.

Tech Stocks To Watch

Broadcom (AVGO) shares fell 2% in early premarket trade even after it reported another blockbuster quarter. The semiconductor giant’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $34.8 billion came in below Wall Street's average estimate of about $35.1 billion and below more aggressive expectations above $36 billion.

Snowflake (SNOW) shares soared 23% in early premarket trade after the cloud-data company raised its full-year product-revenue and operating-margin forecasts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): Shares fell 5% in early premarket trade despite a beat-and-raise Q3 and expanding its global AI data center networking deal with Oracle, as investors weighed capital spend outlooks.

Micron Technology (MU), SanDisk (SNDK) and SK Hynix (SKHY): Memory stocks face mild pressure after Counterpoint data showed China’s CXMT captured 10% DRAM market share in Q2.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA): Shares rose premarket ahead of its Thursday night Cybercab launch in Austin, nearly two years after unveiling the prototype. Texas filings show nearly 50 steering-wheel-free Cybercabs registered alongside Model Ys in its test fleet.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): Remains on the retail radar after its 94th successful Electron launch on Wednesday.

SpaceX (SPCX) is attracting attention after Oppenheimer reportedly raised its valuation target to $280, implying roughly 99% upside.

Palantir (PLTR): Michael Burry has renewed his bearish attack on the data analytics company, calling it an “AI FOMO” consulting play with an unsustainable $407B valuation, rising receivables, and aggressive stock-based compensation. He warned that the stock may fall below a $100B valuation.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is trending ahead of its earnings report after Burry said the company has effectively experienced a complete turnover in its shareholder base, setting up positive ‘volume signals’

Fiserv (FISV) is also garnering attention after Michael Burry described it as one of his “falling knives,” highlighting the stock’s roughly 80% decline from its March 2025 level.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares have entered correction territory as a GTA VI leak raised fresh questions around execution and the premium valuation attached to the gaming company.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE), Robinhood (HOOD), Wolfspeed (WOLF), and TG Therapeutics (TGTX).

What Else To Watch Thursday

On the economic front, investors will watch the release of the weekly jobless claims and S&P Global Final Services PMI data today. Also keep an eye out for Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech at 8:30 am, followed by Fed Presidents Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee later in the afternoon.

On the earnings front, Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM), Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI), and Canaan Inc - ADR (CAN) are among those reporting before the bell. DocuSign Inc (DOCU), UiPath Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A (PATH), and Zscaler Inc (ZS), among others, report after market close today.

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